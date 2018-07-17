who is america sacha baron cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen is back to the business of eliciting embarrassing commentary all right.

A 10-minute-long sampling of his new series Who Is America?, which finds major political figures, including Sarah Palin and disgraced former Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, saying things they might not ordinarily say about politics in front of the camera, has been released online ahead of the show's Sunday premiere.

In the clip (below), Cohen introduces his newest alter ego: Col. Erran Morad, a self-proclaimed anti-terrorism expert who believes the NRA's suggestion to arm school teachers falls short, and the organization should instead be focused on arming children themselves.


If that sounds ridiculous, well, his "Kinder-Guardians" initiative apparently got some support from his interview subjects, including gun enthusiasts Philip Van Cleave and Larry Pratt, Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, South Carolina's Joe Wilson, and former legislator Joe Walsh.

At least one of the people featured in the segment has already spoken up to distance himself from those recorded comments.


From the looks of this latest preview, the ridiculousness of Borat and Bruno is nothing compared to what Cohen manages to draw from people in Washington, D.C. The show will likely prove to be both alarming and cynically entertaining all the same.

The first episode of Who Is America? is currently streaming on Showtime's digital service and will debut Sunday at 10/9c on Showtime.