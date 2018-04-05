According to Unilad, for some reason, more and more people (and more specifically millennials) seem to be buying into the theory that the earth is a disc rather than a globe, and the group who subscribes to it seems to be growing. There is even a Flat Earth Society whose membership continues to grow.
On the Flat Earth Society's website, they have a library section, which is described as:
This online library contains a growing selection of Flat Earth resources. We have interviews, newspaper and magazine articles as well as the largest collection of Flat Earth Society newsletters in the world (online or otherwise!). The Flat Earth Society Library also includes hard-to-find writings from members of the 19th and early-20th Century Flat Earth movement and Universal Zetetic Society. -The Flat Earth Society libraryAccording to a YouGov poll of 8215 US adults, millennials are the ones to blame for the explosion of the flat earth movement. They found that only 66 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds believe the Earth is round. Flat-earthers find traction in their beliefs among a younger generation of Americans. Young millennials, ages 18 to 24, are likelier than any other age group to say they believe the Earth is flat (4%).
Data from the YouGov Profiles suggests there is a religious link to the belief that the Earth is flat.
Also interestingly, Republicans were more likely to believe that the world has a spherical shape, with 89 percent. Democrats were slightly more skeptical at 83 percent. But don't worry. Flat-earthers say there's no way you can fall off the flat earth because we are actually in a snowglobe, according to Connor Murphy.
The one thing not one single flat-earther has been able to logically articulate is why all of the planets, stars, and the moons of all of those planets are globes, but the earth stands alone as being the only disc in the universe.