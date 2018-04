This online library contains a growing selection of Flat Earth resources. We have interviews, newspaper and magazine articles as well as the largest collection of Flat Earth Society newsletters in the world (online or otherwise!). The Flat Earth Society Library also includes hard-to-find writings from members of the 19th and early-20th Century Flat Earth movement and Universal Zetetic Society. -The Flat Earth Society library

It seems like the "flat earthers" are just a fringe movement of people who want to distrust NASA just for the sake of doing so. But about one-third of all millennials actually believe the earth is not a globe, but a flat disc. According to Unilad, for some reason, more and more people (and more specifically millennials) seem to be buying into the theory that the earth is a disc rather than a globe, and the group who subscribes to it seems to be growing. There is even a Flat Earth Society whose membership continues to grow.On the Flat Earth Society's website, they have a library section, which is described as:Flat-earthers find traction in their beliefs among a younger generation of Americans. Young millennials, ages 18 to 24, are likelier than any other age group to say they believe the Earth is flat (4%).Data from the YouGov Profiles suggests there is a religious link to the belief that the Earth is flat.For some flat-earthers, evidence of the earth's shape may be found in scripture. More than half of Flat-earthers (52%) consider themselves "very religious," compared to just a fifth of all Americans (20%).Also interestingly, Republicans were more likely to believe that the world has a spherical shape, with 89 percent. Democrats were slightly more skeptical at 83 percent. But don't worry. Flat-earthers say there's no way you can fall off the flat earth because we are actually in a snowglobe, according to Connor Murphy. The one thing not one single flat-earther has been able to logically articulate is why all of the planets, stars, and the moons of all of those planets are globes, but the earth stands alone as being the only disc in the universe.