Equality Minister Marlène Schiappa has welcomed the decision to set the age of consent at 15

Equality Minister Marlène Schiappa has welcomed the decision to set the age of consent at 15
France is to set the legal age of consent at 15 after outrage when rape charges were not brought against two men accused of having sex with two 11-year-old girls.

The age will be set in an amendment to the Code penal and Equality Minister Marlène Schiappa said she was delighted that "after consultations with citizens and an experts' report" the age of 15 had been recommended.

At present, there is no age of consent in France and sex with an under-15 is only a crime if it has been forced. The new law will mean under-15s will not legally be able to consent to sex. In the cases of the 11-year-old girls, the men had been able to say no force was used and they were charged with a sex offence involving a minor. One man was acquitted - the prosecution has launched an appeal - and the other case is continuing.

For clarification on the law regarding sexual offences in France, read this article.

There had been discussions on whether the age of 13 or 15 would be chosen with President Macron saying he favoured 15 while the main Paris prosecutor had said it would be 'consistent' at 13.

At the end of March the government will introduce new measures against sexism, street harassment and sexual violence.

It comes as an Ifop poll said that one woman in three (32%) had been the victim of some form of sexual harassment in their working lives.