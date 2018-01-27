Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
On Thursday Cher the progressive attacked White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders for dressing like a polygamist bride.

Because nasty attacks on women based on their looks is still acceptable if you are high profile liberal.


On Friday morning Governor Mike Huckabee responded to Cher.

Governor Huckabee: Of all the people to give fashion advice on how to professionally dress like a business person, are you serious, Cher? You're going to be the one? The person who dresses like a cigarette girl at a casino on stage? And you're going to tell my daughter how to dress? I just find that laughable and utterly out of touch and what kind of lala land do these celebrities live in.