White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders honored the NYT's Paul Krugman with "worst prediction for the year" award.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders handed out an impromptu award on Friday to a New York Times columnist - but it wasn't for impeccable reporting.

What happened?

Sanders issued the "worst prediction for the year" award to Times columnist Paul Krugman on Friday for predicting President Donald Trump's successful presidential election would sink the American economy to such a low point that it would never recover.

"If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never," Krugman wrote on Election Day. "So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight. I suppose we could get lucky somehow. But on economics, as on everything else, a terrible thing has just happened."


In reality, the economy is booming after Trump's first year in office. The stock markets have soared since Inauguration Day, reaching new record after new record. Meanwhile, unemployment is at 4.1 percent - a 17-year low - and the housing market has regained everything it lost in the 2008 financial crisis and then some.

Cryto-currencies - especially Bitcoin - have found vitality this year as well. By all measures, the economy is booming and Trump's promise to pass tax reform and deregulate the system is helping further the successes.

After Congress passed its tax reform bill last week, numerous major U.S. corporations announced how the bill would directly impact and help them - by providing bonuses for their employees and announcing new ventures.