Sarah Huckabee Sanders
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the Wall Street Journal for "fake news" — then she released audio proof.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hit back at the Wall Street Journal over the weekend for allegedly doctoring President Donald Trump's words following a recent interview.

It all began when the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump said he has a very good relationship with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump's comments came one day after he expressed willingness to re-enter discussions with the country over its nuclear program.

"I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," the Journal reported Trump saying.

However, the White House contests that reporting and they have released proof showing that Trump didn't say what the Journal reported him saying.

According to the White House, Trump said "I'd probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," not "I probably have..."

What did the White House say?

First, Sanders tweeted an infographic blasting the Journal for its "fake news" and the reporting in question:


Later, at midnight Sunday morning, Sanders released the White House's audio from Trump's interview with the Journal. TheBlaze reviewed the audio and it does appear that Trump said what the White House is saying he said.


How did the Wall Street Journal respond?

The famed-newspaper is standing by its reporting. The newspaper confirmed as much in a tweet Saturday and posted its version of the interview transcript.


How did Trump respond?

He took to his Twitter account Sunday morning to bash the Journal for its "fake news."