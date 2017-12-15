Trump has taken to Twitter often to blast members of the media for their false reporting about his administration and campaign, and the press has become fixated with trying to take down Trump by repeatedly reporting on stories that paint Trump in a negative light.
The coverage of Trump on "ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts in September, October and November was more than 90 percent negative," according to the report.
NewsBusters reported on the methodology behind the Media Research Center's study:
"In September, there were just 31 pro-Trump statements on the Big Three vs. 359 negative. In October, the number of positive statements grew to 41, while the negative statements swelled to 435."A similar study by Media Research Center conducted during the months of June, July and August found a similarly high rate of 91 percent negative coverage.
"In November, there was somewhat less coverage of the President, as political journalists raced to cover the allegations against Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, but the ratio remained essentially unchanged: 33 positive statements vs. 320 negative statements."