Chelsea Handler says Sarah Huckabee Sanders a 'harlot' wearing 'summer whore lipstick'
Ben Kew
Breitbart
Tue, 05 Dec 2017 00:01 UTC
"That Harlot that they're dressing up and trolloping out every day?" Handler said on last Friday's episode in reference to Sanders. "I mean, one day she has no makeup on at all, the next she has six foot long eyelashes, she's got cleavage and summer whore lipstick all over her face. Can you believe what they turned her into? A proper trollop."
The comments quickly attracted criticism on social media, with Twitter users pointing out a contradiction of Handler's feminist credentials.
"Sarah Sanders is everything Chelsea Handler could never be," wrote one user. "Smart, classy, and professional."
"[Handler] considers herself a champion of [sic] woman yet she has no problem shaming Sarah Sanders," wrote another user.
"This is what the Left has been reduced to," added another. "The left is now attacking the physical attributes of conservative women."
Handler, whose show was recently canceled amid largely unfavorable reviews, regularly makes controversial political statements, which include calling Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson and actress Stacey Dash "black white supremacists" and suggesting that President Trump is a bigger criminal than so-called Dreamer illegal immigrants.
Hander also regularly attacks Trump on social, once suggesting that he should be subject to a military coup. She has even mocked First Lady Melania Trump's grasp of the English language.
Following her show's cancellation, Handler said she would seek to further involve herself in political activism.
"Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me," she said, adding that she would "devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me."
Reader Comments
prehistoric 2017-12-06T12:30:11Z
Well I'm sure Madonna, Ashley Judd, Rosie O'Donnell, Ellen, and Kathy Griffin would love to have you aboard. Pussy hats and "Not my President" signs for all. Hooray
There seems to be no culture remaining in the USA media. That she lost her show is some glimmer of hope.
L. Wood A culture of exclusion.
Sisters are doin' it to themselves....[Link]
Comment: This isn't the first time Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been the victim of harsh words from the liberal left, even recently being accused on Twitter of lying about a pie she had baked (yes, seriously). This is simply the latest example of how reporters and celebs will criticize Trump administration figures over the tiniest of details, complete with social media ridicule. But don't worry, it seems Sanders is perfectly capable of defending herself. See: