Left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler made a series of lewd remarks about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the latest episode of her recently canceled Netflix series Chelsea."Sarah Sanders is everything Chelsea Handler could never be," wrote one user. "Smart, classy, and professional.""[Handler] considers herself a champion of [sic] woman yet she has no problem shaming Sarah Sanders," wrote another user."This is what the Left has been reduced to," added another. "The left is now attacking the physical attributes of conservative women."Hander also regularly attacks Trump on social, once suggesting that he should be subject to a military coup. She has even mocked First Lady Melania Trump's grasp of the English language."Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me," she said, adding that she would "devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me."