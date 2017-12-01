Sarah huckabee sanders
© Mark Wilson/Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during her daily press briefing at the White House on November 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
CNN announced that its employees will not be attending the annual White House Christmas party, and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is pleased.

Sanders retweeted an article with the announcement with the caption, "Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from @CNN."


Trump has consistently attacked CNN as a "fake news" network, so they won't be celebrating the holidays with the president.

"CNN will not be attending this year's White House Christmas party," a CNN statement read. "In light of the President's continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests. We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants."

Usually members of the media attend the Christmas party to socialize with those they cover after a year of public, high-stress interactions. Apparently, Trump has gone too far for CNN to put business aside for even one evening.

Over the weekend, Trump took another direct shot at CNN on Twitter, while complimenting Fox News.


"@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outsidee of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!"