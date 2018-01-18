© Kirill Kallinikov



The leader of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, said he won't believe the claims of Russian meddling in the US election unless the Americans help him win the March 18 presidential vote in Russia.Zhirinovsky said, as cited by RIA-Novosti.Zhirinovsky and the Communist Party's Pavel Grudinin are currently the only two officially registered candidates in the March 18 election in Russia.President Vladimir Putin has already collected more than enough signatures required to join the race, although they are yet to be submitted to the Central Election Commission.Earlier this week, the Liberal Democratic Party said that its polls show that Zhirinovsky "has the opportunity not only to make it to the second round, but also achieve victory."Accusations of Russian meddling have been making headlines in the US since Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton in late 2016. The claims have been repeatedly denied by both the Trump team and Russia, with Moscow dismissing them as groundless.