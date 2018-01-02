Case in point: Nine years ago this month, the former vice president made the bold prediction that the north polar ice cap would be completely ice-free in five years.
Yes, back in 2008, the failed presidential candidate told a German audience that "the entire North Polarized cap will disappear in 5 years," according to Gateway Pundit.
The German media covered the prediction at the time, but the article and video appears to have disappeared into the black hole of the internet.
Not to worry. Gore repeated the claim several times over the next several years, each time gravely predicting that the northern ice caps were teetering on the edge of disaster.
"Former Vice President Al Gore references new computer modeling to suggest that the north polar ice cap may lose virtually all of its ice within the next seven years," reported FORA.tv.
"(M)odels suggest that there is a 75 percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years," declared Gore at the 2009 conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.
What has actually happened? Spoilers: There's still ice in the arctic, and the world hasn't burst into flames.
"Ice growth during November 2017 averaged 30,900 square miles per day," stated the National Snow and Ice Data Center earlier this month.
"This was stronger than the average rate for the month of 26,900 square miles per day. Ice growth was particularly rapid within Hudson Bay, Baffin Bay, and the Kara Sea," the scientific agency continued.
That latest data confirmed recent findings about both polar ice caps - they're not going anywhere.
"Updated data from NASA satellite instruments reveal the Earth's polar ice caps have not receded at all since the satellite instruments began measuring the ice caps in 1979," reported Forbes Magazine in 2015.
"Since the end of 2012, moreover, total polar ice extent has largely remained above the post-1979 average," the magazine continued. "The updated data contradict one of the most frequently asserted global warming claims - that global warming is causing the polar ice caps to recede."
Think about this for a moment. Al Gore and his climate change fanatics were completely unable to make a basic prediction just five years into the future.
Not only were they incorrect, they were shockingly wrong.
That was only five years, using the most advanced scientific data and computer models available. They were still wrong... Yet we're supposed to believe that climate scientists can predict what the world will look like in the next century?
Not only that, but we're expected to cripple our economy and funnel money from the pockets of Americans to other nations, based on guesswork.
The reality is that the earth is billions of years old, yet we have only been keeping good temperature records for a few hundred years at best.
This is like trying to predict page after page of a book based on just the opening line. It can't be done - yet Gore and others like him want to pretend that they are oracles of the future, under the guise of "science."
True scientists question assumptions and encourage others to prove their theories wrong. When alternative thoughts are attacked as heresy, it's a pretty good sign that blind belief and political agendas have taken over science... and now that's all that the liberal crowd has left.
