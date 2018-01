in five years

Why does anybody even listen to Al Gore anymore? Almost nobody in the world has been so wrong, so consistently, yet still been seen as some sort of guru by so many followers.Case in point: Nine years ago this month, the former vice president made the bold prediction thatYes, back in 2008, the failed presidential candidate told a German audience that "the entire North Polarized cap will disappear in 5 years," according to Gateway Pundit. The German media covered the prediction at the time, but the article and video appears to have disappeared into the black hole of the internet.Not to worry. Gore repeated the claim several times over the next several years, each time gravely predicting that the northern ice caps were teetering on the edge of disaster."Former Vice President Al Gore references new computer modeling to suggest that the north polar ice cap may lose virtually all of its ice within the next seven years," reported FORA.tv. "(M)odels suggest that there is a 75 percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years," declared Gore at the 2009 conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.What has actually happened? Spoilers: There's still ice in the arctic, and the world hasn't burst into flames.," stated the National Snow and Ice Data Center earlier this month."This wasfor the month of 26,900 square miles per day.within Hudson Bay, Baffin Bay, and the Kara Sea," the scientific agency continued.That latest data confirmed recent findings about both polar ice caps - they're not going anywhere."Updated data from NASA satellite instruments reveal the Earth's polarsince the satellite instruments began measuring the ice caps in 1979," reported Forbes Magazine in 2015."Since the end of 2012, moreover,," the magazine continued. "The updated data contradict one of the most frequently asserted global warming claims - that global warming is causing the polar ice caps to recede."Think about this for a moment.Not only were they incorrect, they were shockingly wrong.That was only five years, using the most advanced scientific data and computer models available. They were still wrong... Yet we're supposed to believe that climate scientists can predict what the world will look like in the next century?Not only that, but we're expected to cripple our economy and funnel money from the pockets of Americans to other nations, based on guesswork.The reality is that the earth is billions of years old , yet we have only been keeping good temperature records for a few hundred years at best.This is like trying to predict page after page of a book based on just the opening line. It can't be done - yet Gore and others like him want to pretend that they are oracles of the future , under the guise of "science."True scientists question assumptions and encourage others to prove their theories wrong ... and now that's all that the liberal crowd has left.