The recent extreme cold has had an impact on everyone and everything, even our Great Lakes.Over the course of the last two weeks, Lake Superior and other Great Lakes have become increasingly iced over. Currently, the ice cover is slightly ahead of schedule."Even in the last three to five days, in some of the bays associated with Lake Superior and Lake Michigan we have seen significant ice growth," said NWS Marquette Hydrometeorological Technician Jim Salzwedel. "Really in this general area, we've seen ice growth on the Bay of Green Bay."While this cold has been extreme lately, it's not unlike what the area has seen in the past, especially during the mid-1990s.