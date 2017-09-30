Vanuatu evacuates an island due to volcanic eruption, Bali evacuates villages due to volcanic eruption, Sinabung erupts, but what they dont tell you is that every Grand Solar Minimum there are massive eruptions that destroy global crop production. Now with record Arctic sea ice growth in 2017, the most ever recorded in September, the global warming crowd is just hoping for an eruption so they can blame Earths cooling temperatures on the volcano, not the Sun, which is the true driver of our climate.