3 metres (10 feet)

4.23m (over 14 feet) of snow

All the snow is causing travel issues for skiers and boarders trying to get too and from ski resorts on what is, in any case, traditionally one of the busiest Saturdays of the year ahead of the peak New Year week.However in most cases drivers have heeded warnings to be prepared including obligatory fitting of chains for the ascent to many resorts and traffic is getting through, if more slowly than usual.Another skier heading in the other direction down the mountain from Val Thorens at the same time described the conditions as "carnage" and estimate a metre more snow had fallen there overnight. The Cross family arrived before the resort closed the access road from noon to 1pm for avalanche maintenance.This is Avoriaz:The snow on the ski slopes has been accompanied by strong winds in many areas and torrential rain at lower altitudes.