Earth Changes
Hurricane Irma: Florida declares State of Emergency as storm upgraded to Category 5 - UPDATES
Mon, 04 Sep 2017 19:28 UTC
Governor Scott issued an executive order Monday stating that "Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared."
Scott said he wanted to ensure that local governments have ample time and resources to prepare for the storm.
The latest advisory indicated the threat to South Florida was increasing and residents should be prepared.
The extreme weather conditions are now expected to barrel past the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Antigua, Montserrat and St Kitts within the next 36 hours, the US National Hurricane Center reports.
Hurricane Irma has also been upgraded to a Category 4 storm in the last number of hours. It is currently surging west over the Atlantic Ocean at 14mph.
Earlier, the meteorological office of Antigua and Barbuda warned the storm was carrying winds of up to 115mph and that "further strengthening is possible" before it passes through the Caribbean.
Dangerous increases in water levels by up to 9 feet could be experienced along coastal regions of the Leeward Islands, which are made up of picturesque isles such as St Lucia, Martinique and Guadeloupe.
US weather experts believe the hurricane is most likely to hit the northern part of the island group.
"The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the NHC said.
"Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by late Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Wednesday," it added.
Residents and boats owners on the islands have been urged by the British Virgin Islands government to secure their property in advance of Hurricane Irma.
Comment: See also: Update (Sept. 5)
The US National Hurricane Center has announced that Irma has been upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane with wind speeds that could reach 175 mph (280 km/h). The hurricane is expected to reach the US and British Virgin Islands, along with Puerto Rico, Wednesday.
Update (Sept. 7)
Bryan Norcross, senior hurricane specialist at The Weather Channel, said Irma potentially threatens every major Floridian city:
"When a storm is threatening like this, my day is pretty much 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., or maybe a little after. I start in the morning, where we have morning meteorology meetings, and I post extensively on Facebook. I stay up through the 11 o'clock advisory at night," he said.Whether or not this disaster scenario occurs all depends on "the turn":
Norcross said his Facebook posts reached 4.5 million people during the past week - including 900,000 on Wednesday morning - as Irma continued to gain strength.
"The west coast of Florida - including the Ft. Myers/Cape Coral/Naples area and Tampa Bay - are spectacularly vulnerable to storm surge. Much more so than the east coast, which still has many threatened areas," Norcross wrote during a lengthy Facebook post Wednesday morning. "If the storm looks like it could go up the west coast, evacuations are going to be required there, which will create an epic movement of people through the State of Florida.
"If this happens, and you are in an evacuated area, do not dawdle. Do not even think about dawdling. Immediate action will be required," Norcross wrote.
Irma has maintained 180+ mile per hour winds for more than 24 hours. The last storm to maintain long-lasting category 5 strength was Hurricane Allen, which only maintained 180+ mile per hour winds for 18 hours. Hurricane Irma is expected to maintain Category 5 strength through Friday before weakening to a category 4 storm on Saturday as it approaches Cuba and the Bahamas.While mindful of the dangers, billionaire Richard Branson refused to leave his home in the Virgin Islands, vowing to stay alongside "our team" and weather the storm. A pro teen surfer has died while trying to catch one of Irma's waves off Barbados. The four most solid buildings on Saint Martin island have been flattened, meaning it's likely that practically all structures on the island have been destroyed or seriously damaged.
Once Irma reaches the Bahamas, our focus will shift to Irma's turn. All models have Irma making a turn to the north sometime between Friday and Sunday.
...
"You see many of the models showing this turn. This turn is going to be everything," says CBS Miami Meteorologist Craig Setzer. "The problem is, we don't know exactly when or where this turn is going to occur. An earlier turn takes to the east, a later turn takes it to the west of us, and a turn that's probably Saturday morning to Saturday night in that time frame could potentially take it to us, so we're going to be watching that very, very closely."
If Irma turns to the north before it reaches the 80 degree latitude line, the center of the storm would likely stay offshore, farther to the east. If it turns on or near the 80 degree latitude line, the track of Irma would likely be more devastating to South Florida. If Irma turns west of the line, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties would likely fare better.
Weather Channel founder John Coleman had this to say on Facebook: "Take a trip west and live. It you stay put your ssn on your arm with a sharpie."
