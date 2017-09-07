In anticipation of powerful Hurricane Irma, which projections on Wednesday showed headed straight for South Florida, Florida Power & Light's two nuclear plants were finalizing staffing plans and cleaning up the grounds. But neither Turkey Point nor the St. Lucie plant further up the coast had made the call yet to shutting down the plants.



Peter Robbins, spokesman for FPL, said shutting down a reactor is a gradual process, and the decision will be made "well in advance" of the storm making landfall.

Irma first made landfall in Barbuda - an island with a population of about 1,600 - around 1:47 a.m. ET Wednesday. Local weather stations there captured wind gusts of 155 mph before going silent, indicating the instruments had been blown away. Irma's sustained winds have been reported at 185 mph, with gusts above 215 mph.

At least one death was reported in Barbuda, according to ABS TV Antigua. Charles Fernandez, minister of foreign affairs and international trade for Antigua and Barbuda, told ABS that destruction on Barbuda was "upwards of 90%."



Irma destroyed government buildings, tore roofs from houses and left northern Caribbean islands without power or communications.

Based on Irma's projected path, which includes Florida's heavily populated eastern coast, the enormous storm could create one of the largest mass evacuations in US history, CNN senior meteorologist Dave Hennen said. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties combined have about 6 million people.



Monroe County, home to the Florida Keys, has already ordered mandatory evacuations. Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, issued a mandatory evacuation Wednesday for areas east of Federal Highway.

Sadly, there are some out there that actually

want

the storm to hit Florida. In fact, some leftists

on Twitter

are actually rooting for the storm to destroy President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

But if it stays a Category 5 and hits Miami, the $125 billion estimate could be doubled, making it by far the costliest storm ever. At $105.8 billion, Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is currently the leader, though Hurricane Harvey, which struck Houston two weeks ago, could well surpass that total.