"He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past." - George OrwellShortly after noon on November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated as he rode in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas. It's been over 53 years since the assassination. Since that fateful November day, conspiracy theories have abounded. Now, however, there is a new one and it is being pushed by the mainstream media - Russia killed JFK.
As if the entirely baseless Russiagate conspiracy theory wasn't ridiculous enough, mainstream media is now running with the narrative that Russia could've been behind the assassination of JFK.
The off the cuff conspiracy theory piece by Newsweek this week centers the story on KGB defector Yuri Nosenko and it asks, "Did Russia Kill a US President"? It was also picked up by USA Today and AOL and attempts to infer that despite Kennedy's de-escalation of the Cuban missile crisis and the fact that he made peace with Soviet Russia at the time, the Russians did it.
It is important to note that Russia, during the 1960's was a volatile regime and certainly could've had the resources and means to take out JFK. However, Kennedy - because of his foreign policy - was an asset to the Russians as he urged Americans to reexamine Cold War stereotypes and myths and called for a strategy of peace that would make the world safe for diversity.
He also established a "hotline" between the Kremlin and the White House and signed the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty with Russia on July 25, 1963. By all standards, Kennedy was a necessary and beneficial force for the USSR in the United States.
Nosenko was accused by the CIA of attempting to shield information about a Soviet plot to kill JFK. The CIA then held Nosenko for three years to determine if this was real.
Nosenko admitted to the CIA that during Lee Harvey Oswald's now infamous trip to Russia that he was put under surveillance. However, he explicitly noted that Oswald was not recruited by the KGB to kill JFK.
For three years, Nosenko was held captive by the CIA. He was tortured and kept in solitary confinement. The CIA also forcibly dosed him with LSD to the point that it nearly killed him, according to his testimony featured in a 1991 PBS Frontline documentary.
However, even after torturing the man for 3 years, the CIA still couldn't produce any evidence to hold him. He was exonerated in 1969.
While the mainstream media continues to spin up conspiracy theories about Russia, they tend to ignore that fact that in 2015, the CIA quietly declassified a report showing that former CIA director John McCone himself was complicit in withholding information regarding the assassination - a de facto conspiracy.
As Politico noted, according to the report by CIA historian David Robarge, McCone, who died in 1991, was at the heart of a "benign cover-up" at the spy agency, intended to keep the commission focused on "what the Agency believed at the time was the 'best truth' - that Lee Harvey Oswald, for as yet undetermined motives, had acted alone in killing John Kennedy." The most important information that McCone withheld from the commission in its 1964 investigation, the report found, was the existence, for years, of CIA plots to assassinate Castro, some of which put the CIA in cahoots with the Mafia. Without this information, the commission never even knew to ask the question of whether Oswald had accomplices in Cuba or elsewhere who wanted Kennedy dead in retaliation for the Castro plots.
"If the commission did not know to ask about covert operations about Cuba, he was not going to give them any suggestions about where to look," the CIA report notes.
While the report may be referred to as 'benign' by the CIA as an attempt to downplay its significance, it was a cover-up nonetheless - a cover-up that halted any further investigation into Oswald and his potential ties to Cuba and any of his possible connections or accomplices.
McCone's conspiracy effectively rendered any further investigation into Oswald impotent as he directed the CIA to only provide "passive, reactive and selective" assistance to the Warren Commission. In fact, the report notes that McCone attempted and was successful at steering the direction of the investigation into his sole control.
While McCone steered the investigation into his favor, the CIA was secretly torturing Nosenko, while actively attempting to get him to confess to Russia's involvement in the assassination of JFK - something he never admitted.
According to the report, another senior CIA official was quoted saying he heard McCone say that he intended to "handle the whole (commission) business myself, directly."
Initially stamped "SECRET/NOFORN," meaning it was not to be shared outside the agency or with foreign governments, the report makes no mention as to why McCone was motivated to go to such great lengths to cover up this information. However, it does suggest that the White House may have directed him to hide it.
According to the report, McCone "shared the administration's interest in avoiding disclosures about covert actions that would circumstantially implicate [the] CIA in conspiracy theories and possibly lead to calls for a tough US response against the perpetrators of the assassination," the article reads. "If the commission did not know to ask about covert operations about Cuba, he was not going to give them any suggestions about where to look."
Outside of the bombshell admission of a CIA cover-up, the report also admits that the CIA was actually in communication with Oswald before the assassination, and the spy agency had been secretly monitoring his mail.
According to Politico, the CIA mail-opening program, which was later determined to have been blatantly illegal, had the code name HTLINGUAL. "It would be surprising if the DCI [director of central intelligence] were not told about the program" after the Kennedy assassination, the report reads. "If not, his subordinates deceived him. If he did know about HTLINGUAL reporting on Oswald, he was not being forthright with the commission - presumably to protect an operation that was highly compartmented and, if disclosed, sure to arouse much controversy."
As Russia hysteria continues to be vomited up by mainstream media, it is important to keep an open mind. Sure, Russia could've had JFK killed. But, is that a likely scenario?
What was their motive given JFK's willingness to find peace and de-escalation? Also, why would Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev openly support JFK during his run against Richard Nixon only to have him killed?
It seems the media will do anything to try to distract Americans from the massive warfare and police state that is growing on a daily basis. What's next? Will the media start to claim that Russia is responsible for the death of dinosaurs? We wouldn't be surprised.
