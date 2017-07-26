Puppet Masters
Calexit? California attorney general paves way for independence referendum in 2018
RT
Wed, 26 Jul 2017 17:15 UTC
The state attorney general issued an official ballot measure title and summary, Tuesday. California Freedom Coalition can now start gathering the more than 585,000 signatures needed to qualify for the 2018 ballot.
This is the second official bid to make California an independent nation in the wake of Trump's election victory last November. Previous efforts by 'Yes California' ended in April after reports of Calexit affiliations with Russia undermined the campaign.
The movement, which received state authorization to begin collecting signatures last year, opened an embassy in Moscow in December. It's leader, Louis J. Marinell, specifically came under the spotlight for his connections to Russia.
Separatist group California Freedom Coalition launched the same month with the support of Yes California's former Vice President Marcus Ruiz Evans.
The initiative is adopting a more gradual approach and describes itself as a "100 percent California-based" grassroots organization, independent of other Calexit groups.
California Freedom Coalition board member Steve Gonzales told LA Weekly in May that the proposal, if adopted, would offer lawmakers two other options aside from full secession.
These would include reform of voting rights and districts; and the option to keep California as a quasi-independent state within the union where decisions at the federal level would have little impact on the lives of Californians.
The road to secession would first start with the formation of a commission to advise on avenues of pursuing independence. The measure would also instruct the governor and California congressional delegation to negotiate more autonomy for the state in any journey towards independence.
Reader Comments
Californian's are so badly educated that they probably think this is just great, yet the truth is that the history of the United States surrounding this very issue was settled by the Civil War of 1861-1865. The Compact between the States is timeless and forever.
Only by agreement of 2/3rds of the other states can California secede from the Union Lawfully.. Like the Attorney General of that State isn't aware of this?
Thus it's manifestly being orchestrated, and it's being orchestrated to bring trouble to President Trump.
Here's a solution Mr. President. Don't send Federal Troops to California. Instead embargo that State and put a no fly zone over it, and a naval blockade upon it's ocean access, and put an air cap across it's border with Mexico. They want to be an outlaw state and not recognize the Bills of Rights, their obligations to the rest of the peoples of the United States, then by all means execute your lawful authority to bring this rouge state to heel.
Only by agreement of 2/3rds of the other states can California secede from the Union Lawfully.. Like the Attorney General of that State isn't aware of this?
Thus it's manifestly being orchestrated, and it's being orchestrated to bring trouble to President Trump.
Here's a solution Mr. President. Don't send Federal Troops to California. Instead embargo that State and put a no fly zone over it, and a naval blockade upon it's ocean access, and put an air cap across it's border with Mexico. They want to be an outlaw state and not recognize the Bills of Rights, their obligations to the rest of the peoples of the United States, then by all means execute your lawful authority to bring this rouge state to heel.
These are the same dips hits calling for secession that are mad at Crimea people for secession. All mental, the whole state. If they try to secede California will be the new Gaza Strip.
These are the same dips hits calling for secession that are mad at Crimea people for secession. All mental, the whole state. If they try to secede California will be the new Gaza Strip.
Good for them! Since it's the "left" calling for this, it's possible that they could be allowed to vote on this. No, it might not be exactly "legal", but if a majority does vote to split, we should allow them to do so. That way if other states ever get the balls to, there would be a precedent. We might get lucky and Illinois and New York will follow suit.
I remember when a county in south Texas tried to split from the US. George H. W. Bush (that friend to children everywhere) sent national guard troops in and who knows what happened to the leaders?
