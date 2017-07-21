Society's Child
Stupid WaPo reporter tells MSNBC that Americans are too stupid to understand 'Trump-Russia' story
Alex Christoforou
The Duran
Thu, 20 Jul 2017 19:52 UTC
MSNBC's, Hallie Jackson wanted to see what "the rest of America" (the one outside NY, LA, and SF) thought of President Trump, by interviewing Donald Trump voters in Central Virginia.
Joining MSNBC was Washington Post White House Correspondent Ashley Parker, who suggested that difficult and hard-to-pronounce Russian names were alienating Trump country voters from the Hillary Clinton concocted story that to date has provided zero evidence of "collusion" between Trump and Russia...whatever "collusion" even means in this context.
The only stupid people in this entire Russia freak out are reporters like Ashley Parker.
MSNBC's Hallie Jackson left her elitist bubble to talk with a panel of Trump supporters in Virginia.
Jackson said...
"What they didn't talk a lot about was Russia, you bring it up and then the sense is 'well maybe that is a concern, but not at the top of my mind.'"
A Trump voter named Lori Valantiejus said...
"Everybody has said there is nothing illegal about what he did. It might have been a stupid choice, but we all make stupid choices."
Hallie Jackson then asked the Washington Post reporter if the media should scale back its coverage of the "fake news" Trump-Russia collusion story.
Parker said...
"No, the reporters report on news and are going to continue to uncover that, but I do think it is worth remembering in the beltway...what doesn't matter to voters."
"And in a way it's understandable that Russia is not the most trenchant issue, it's not related to their day-to-day lives, if they can drop their kids at daycare, if they can put food on the table, and it's very complicated."
"These names are incredibly hard to pronounce, there's lots of confusing connections, there's now eight people, they dripped out one by one, I mean there is not an easy narrative to take stock of."
Comment: Or is it the media that is too stupid to report on stuff that really matters instead of the 'fake news' about Russia?
Reader Comments
If the American people are stupid - and they are - it is because the Carnegie Institute, the Ford Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation took over American education 100 years ago - four generations - and since then have been deliberately breeding a nation of docile, unquestioning, moronic, uninformed, apathetic, ignorant, bigoted, narcissistic cretins, otherwise known as "Americans."
H.L. Mencken coined the name "sheeple" for them. Very apt.
Lemuel Gulliver Nah. They need to get off the EMF. Get some blue blockers. Get some UV. They're vibrationally down-tuned, and it ain't just Americans, it's everyone, inc. SOTT readers.
Highland Fleet Lute A little off base here, but i hope some SOTT readers will chime in...In the last week, it seems most news websites, like MSN,New York Times, Fox News, Washington Post, ect, ect, the list goes on...suddenly don't have a comment section on their websites where they always did, until very recently. I first noticed it on MSN news articles, which i enjoyed watching the back, and forth banter between Trump vs anti-Trump bloggers. I remarked that there seemed to be an overwhelmingly pro -Trump crowd on a liberal site like MSN. I suggested that the powers that be wanted us to think that Trump/nationalism was very unpopular. But there is was...Only a handful of anti-Trump bloggers vs an overwhelmingly pro-Trump group who looked negatively at the 4th of july liberal protestors. Now i am hard pressed to find an open comment section anywhere! WTF!?!? Did some law pass limiting free speech within the last week? Even Infowars has turned away from their long standing tolerance of anonymous comments, and now require a registered disqus account. And it all seemed to happen within a week. If there was a tightening of internet freedoms recently by some unconstitutional law snuck in piggybacking on some other legislation, maybe someone can enlighten me?
strategery It is not your imagination. Here in Canada the state-run CBC media selectively remove comment sections from articles which they know are contentious and will generate a lot of comments against the government position. Comments are always open on how the photogenic Prime Minister appeared in public.
Baybars Thanks for your two cents! I also considered that it was me they were silencing. But i wanted to test if others were seeing what i was seeing. Thanks for validating my suspicions Baybars.
Is this crap on anywhere besides hospital waiting rooms and airport bars?
Is anyone actually consciously tuning in to these MSM hoaxes?
Illusionoffreedom It is staggering the number of North Americans who hang on every word that spills forth from the MSM. I often feel like the lone survivor of a zombie apocalypse when tip-toeing around a conversation about politics, science, and world events.
strategery *thinks to self*
Did they pull the plug on open discussion because their narrative started hemorrhaging at the seams?
hmmm...thats sad!
