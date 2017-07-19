Society's Child
You don't say! University professor says white marble artwork causes white supremacy
Jennifer Duplessie
Turning Point News
Sun, 09 Jul 2017 20:14 UTC
Professor Sarah Bond indicated in a Hyperallergic article that "many of the statues, reliefs, and sarcophagi created in the ancient Western world were in fact painted," and the "white marble" used in artwork were meant to be colored.
Bond also said that "the equation of white marble with beauty is not an inherent truth of the universe," and therefore is "a dangerous construct that continues to influence white supremacist ideas today."
The professor also argues that "most museums and art history textbooks contain a predominantly neon white display of skin tone," which "has an impact on the way we view the antique world."
"The assemblage of neon whiteness serves to create a false idea of homogeneity — everyone was very white! — across the Mediterranean region," she said, later saying that the misapprehensions of the classical era give "further ammunition for white supremacists today, including groups like Identity Europa, who use classical statuary as a symbol of white male superiority."
"It may have taken just one classical statue to influence the false construction of race, but it will take many of us to tear it down," Bond said. "We have the power to return color to the ancient world, but it has to start with us."
Campus Reform requested Bond to further explain her claims, to which she said that the "exalting of white (and unpainted) marble was then an 18th century construct."
"The point is simply that Greeks and Romans actually added color to their art and thus white marble was often the canvas rather than the finished product," she added. "The exalting of white (and unpainted) marble was then an 18th century construct of beauty rather than representative of the classical view. In any case, let me know if you would like to discuss this issue further."
Reader Comments
I...uh...uuuuummm....what???
Are any statues painted black promoting black supremacy? Red cave paintings promoting red supremacy? Is this supposed to be something new to add to the myriad of ridiculous nonsensical ideas created by the Liberals to make me feel ashamed of my skin color?
"How dare I be born white? There are starving children in Africa, and India, and here I am, sitting all white...."
Is that what's happening here?
What utter garbage . Yep, get me in college and get me edumicated. Maybe her point would make more sense if we all had gotten an indoctrination from an accredited university. That must be it. Caesar was really a black man. All they had was white marble (racist quarry workers!). The paint washed off.
Some of the stupidest things ever said these days dribble from college professors mouths...
The buildings are white-ish too, are they racist?
:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
I swear this is a cia programme in action right now... defer back in 50 years when it becomes declassified.
Incorrect spelling of 'edumacated'.
The black sun of dumb ass non-native EMF entrainment is an equal opportunities destroyer and welcomes black sons and white snowflakes alike to suck on its black hole of cull cutter all day every day, seven days a week and twice on Sundays.
Black cows producing white milk: White supremacy!
The Taj Mahal: White Supremacy!
How dare Marble be white in the first place, the sculptures should have known better than to use it: White superiority!
Beach sand: White supremacy!
The white lines on asphalt roads: White supremacy and racist to bout
Wax cooking paper: White supremacy
White printer paper: yes, white supremacy
And the greatest show of white supremacy: Blonde hair. The audacity of nature!
What is next out of the current trend in society: a white man who identifies as a transgender black women?
*please note, if my mocking of this professor has triggered a microaggression within the intellectual community, then they should reevaluate their common sense. /sar
This dear, very white lady (Here is her official University of Iowa blurb with photo: [Link] ) has a blog, here [Link] which reveals a wide range of interests in history and archaeology. In her defense, I must say what she writes is not all drivel. However she made a loaded observation in the blog post which is the subject of this article.
Put it down to excavating one too many Roman bath houses under the hot sun, or eating too much GMO Iowa corn on the cob. She herself says:
" I knew when I started taking notes on the subject of polychromy many months ago that this column would likely cause a stir within the field, among colleagues, and online. I had thought that I was prepared for the internet trolls. After all, I have crossed many proverbial bridges on Twitter––where they usually lurk. However, the hatred and invective I received from this post was more than anything I have ever received to date."
To boil down her thesis to a short sentence, she writes that "The dearth of people of color in media depicting the ancient world is a pivotal issue."
Well, since the vast majority of that part of the ancient world that is studied and written about in the West, concerns Europe and the achievements of European civilization, it is not surprising that so few people of color are interested in it. She is naive to hope otherwise.
She noted, moreover, that this study began in 18th-century Europe as a study of their own classical roots, and by that time, the vivid colors of ancient statues and murals had faded to stark white, which the 18th century (with its dependence on slavery and its Christian-inspired search for justifications of the same) found supremely attractive. This was her thesis.
The ancient world, not laboring under Christian moralities, considered slavery quite normal, and vast numbers of white, black and brown people were enslaved by other black, brown or white people. Anybody, of any race, whose king lost a war against another king, of the same or any other race, could look forward to being sold into slavery as human loot and spoils of war. The ancient world was in fact far less racist and far more comfortable with slavery than 18th-century Christian Europe.
Granting that, it was far-fetched of her to claim that the vivid, if not positively gaudy, polychromatic art of antiquity was that way because of a lack of racism. I think THAT is where she took her musings too far into the realm of political correctness, and aroused a storm of ridicule. Gaudiness was just the artistic fashion of antiquity, as the 18th century in Europe had a more simplistic artistic taste. Japanese art was, and is, even more minimal, simplistic, and elegant, than even 18th-century European art, and it has nothing to do with racism. Russian art well into the 20th century was highly polychromatic and even gaudy, but it seemed to work wonderfully to produce artifacts of great beauty. Again, nothing to do with racism or a lack thereof.
Ascribing artistic taste to racism or its absence, is just plain silly. The satirical comments above reflect that. I wish she could read this comment, but she probably never will.
- Gulliver.
