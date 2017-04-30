Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

While he campaigned on removing corruption from Washington politics and dialing back on US military aggression overseas, Trump appears to have learned a few hard lessons in his 1st 100 days in office. The US 'deep state' cannot be so easily dismantled, and it appears Trump has been forced to concede to the reality that, since America was built on the domination of other nations, it must continue to dominate if it is to survive in its current form.But those pesky concepts - reality and facts - keep intruding on the dream of a New American Century. From Syria to North Korea (and everywhere in between) the US is being thwarted by the relatively quiet and unshakable resolve of Russia and China to assert their right to international preeminence as the largest and most populous nations on the planet. More to the point, the 'center' of the globe is clearly Eurasia, while America sits isolated from this center by the world's two largest oceans.This week on Behind the Headlines, we'll be bringing you an across-the-board update on the general state of the world, what's hot, what's not, and what the near future is likely to bring, politically, militarily, socially and environmentally.Join your hosts this Sunday April 30th from 12.00 - 1.30pm EST (6.00 - 7.30pm CEST)01:35:44