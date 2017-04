Franz Klintsevich, a retired colonel, was responding to comments from Defence Secretary Michael Fallon Sir Michael's comments came in response to Labour divisions over retaining the Trident deterrent , with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggesting renewal might not be in the party's election manifesto — only to be corrected later by party colleagues.Speaking to BBC Radio Four's Today Programme, Sir Michael said Labour had left voters "completely unsure as to what would actually happen to our nuclear deterrent.""In the most extreme circumstances, we have made it very clear that you can't rule out the use of nuclear weapons as a first strike," he said.Asked in what circumstances, he replied: "They are better not specified or described, which would only give comfort to our enemies and make the deterrent less credible.."Mr Klintsevich, who is deputy chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament's defence and security committee,He added:If Britain intended to use nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state, he added, "then probably English people desperately want to share the laurels of the USA who threw nuclear bombs at defenceless [Japanese cities] Hiroshima and Nagasaki [in 1945]."