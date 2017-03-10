Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Millennials are people born between the years 1980 and 1994. They have a reputation for being narcissistic and entitled, shallow, obsessed with technology and social media and unable to cope with reality. Social scientists have remarked that this generation is more likely to live with their parents, lack basic living skills, have an incapacity for meaningful relationships and suffer from a high rate of mood and personality disorders. Older generations talking smack about younger generations is a grand tradition but one must ask: How did millennials develop this reputation? Are these youngsters uniquely flawed or are they merely a product of the times?Join us as we explore these questions and more.And stay tuned, as always, for Zoya's Pet Health segment where the topic will be suicide among veterinarians.01:29:45