While Jackson Hole’s iconic tram looks beautiful cloaked in snow, all of the recent storms have caused major troubles for the resort.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming has been beset by heavy snow and extreme winds which knocked down multiple power lines Tuesday night, left all of Teton Village without power and forced the resort to announce on Wednesday that it was closed down for the day with no immediate timetable listed for its reopening.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that between 3,500-4,000 people in the area were left without power after strong winds knocked down multiple utility poles in the areas surrounding Teton Village and Jackson Hole.

According to Snow Brains, the winds were as strong as 90 miles per hour, and the Casper Star-Tribune reports that the storm downed 17 utility poles. The Jackson Hole News and Guide lists the number of destroyed utility poles at 10.

There is no timetable yet for when the power will return, and the Jackson Hole News and Guide is reporting it could take at least several days to restore power.


"We are experiencing a major outage in Teton County," Lower Valley Energy spokesman Brian Tanabe told the News and Guide Tuesday night. "We expect power to be out for at least several days in some areas."

In a statement released on its website, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort reported that Teton Village could be affected for up to seven days by power outages, and cancelled all events for this week and weekend.

Despite Jackson Hole's initial announcement that Special Olympics events that were scheduled to run through Thursday would be canceled, Special Olympics Wyoming announced in a Facebook statement that its snow shoeing and cross-country skiing competitions would still be held on Wednesday.