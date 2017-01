© 38 North



Donald Trump says North Korea willshortly after Pyongyang announced its was finalizing preparations for testing such a weapon. Americans woke up on a New Year's day with a potential new threat after the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, announced Sunday that his country is in the"Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage," Kim said during a televised New Year's Day speech. The announcementfor the US as the ballistic missile isThe US president elect was quick to respond, "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!," Trump tweeted late Monday.Trump's comments came after he allegedly reviewed a special classified intelligence briefing dealing with North Korea's nuclear weapons program.In a second tweet,Turning North Korea into a nuclear nation has defined Kim's five years in power. Under his leadership, the country has conducted three of its five nuclear tests and has tested out an array of new delivery technologies.Theadopted its toughestpackage against Pyongyang in March, but theto stop North Korea from detonating what it claims was a powerful hydrogen bomb on 9 September. To date, Pyongyang has not successfully tested a missile capable of reaching American shores. North Korea has carried out more than 20 ballistic missile tests in 2016.Following Kim's speech, theurged North Korea to refrain from "provocative actions" and "inflammatory rhetoric" warning Pyongyang that Washington is prepared to employIt is not quite clear how Washington plans to protect its mainland from the potential North Korean ICBM as the system designed to defend American cities against a nuclear attackSwiftly deployed by the Bush administration in 2004, the GMD system relies on someto take down potential rockets during the midcourse phase of ballistic trajectory flight. Plans are in place toto 44 by the end of 2017.Administered by the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the $40 billion program has only showed about ataking down 9 out of 17 targets in more than a decade's worth of tests. "GMD has demonstrated alaunched from North Korea and Iran; GMD flight testing, to date, was insufficient to demonstrate that an operationally useful defense capability exists," DOD's Office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) concluded in January 2016.In addition to GMD, the US will likely rely on thebatteries whichon its territory by the end of 2017 to counter perceived threats from North Korea. Japan is also considering placing THAAD on its soil. While designed to tackle short, medium, and intermediate range ballistic missiles, THAAD can also work in tandem with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System which too is designed to shoot down enemy ballistic missiles.