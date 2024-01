© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



Dr. Anthony Fauci confessed to lawmakers Tuesday that guidelines to keep six feet of separation ostensibly to limit the spread of COVID-19 — "sort of just appeared" without scientific input.Fauci, 83, revealed to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that the "six feet apart" recommendation championed by him and other US public health officials was according to Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) , who is also a physician.Asked about a study in Massachusetts schools that found just three feet of distance between students resulted in "similar" COVID case rates, Fauci said the same month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was "very carefully" reviewing the data and would "likely" update them.A top White House adviser to two presidential administrations, Fauci's transcribed interview before the House COVID panel "revealed systemic failures in our public health system and shed light on serious procedural concerns with our public health authority," according to Wenstrup.Those "failures" included foisting vaccination mandates on schools and businesses.Wenstrup also said committee members "remain frustrated with Dr. Fauci's inability to recollect COVID-19 information that is important for our investigation," while "others we have spoken to do recall the facts.""He says he's still not convinced that there was learning loss — that in his view, that's still really open for discussion," Cloud also told The Post "I think [if] you ask any parent, they'll tell you it was a major hit on their child's development."Republican staff members said the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director also "admitted that America's vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic could increase vaccine hesitancy in the future" but that heThe COVID select subcommittee will hear further testimony from Fauci in a public hearing later this year.Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), a doctor and the top Democrat on the subcommittee, dismissed the majority's interview with Fauci in a statement as an "extreme fishing expedition," calling on Republicans "to make the full transcript" available to the public.The ranking member did not attend Monday's transcribed interview with Fauci but showed up for the second day of questioning.Wenstrup told reporters that the full transcripts of the interview with Fauci will be released once they are reviewed by majority and minority staff.