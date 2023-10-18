Society's Child
Fauci says threats from 'extreme radical right' justify his taxpayer-funded chauffeur and security detail
The Dossier
Tue, 17 Oct 2023 17:43 UTC
In a new interview with Newshub, Anthony Fauci elaborated on the supposed necessity of him receiving these perks, which includes, as The Dossier has reported, a taxpayer-funded, 24/7 chauffeur and a full time U.S. Marshals security detail.
Fauci's taxpayer-funded detail is estimated to cost the American taxpayer around $1 million dollars per month, according to comparable previous security details. The "retired" National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief reportedly remains on staff via a no show job at the NIH, so that he can receive his U.S. Marshals security detail without paying for it himself.
"I am the extreme because I am a big big target of the extreme radical right in this country," Fauci told Newshub, in justifying his welfare support, despite being worth 8 figures.
"I get so many threats. Some of them are credible threats of violence ... that I have to be walking around with federal marshals protecting me, which is completely crazy," he added.
"You can have your own opinion about a given fact and how to interpret it," Fauci elaborated, "but you're not entitled to your own set of facts."
The Trump and Biden Covid response head honcho now spends much of his time traveling around the country for paid speaking events, and events in which he is honored with a plethora of awards. He also has multiple professorships at Georgetown University, but does not have any obligations there, and does not teach any classes.
"I don't want to make it seem so melodramatic, but it seems to erode the foundations of democracy because if you can't believe the truth," he said.
"If you look back historically on how governments have failed and tyrannies ever have risen, it's when people essentially take control over information, a lot of which is untrue. That's a very scary situation," he added.
Yes, the man who oversaw, encouraged, and even demanded the fastest roll up of power in U.S. history is worried about the rise of tyranny.
Reader Comments
In this link to international fraud lawyer Reiner Fuellmich’s new website, in this video he lays out an excellent summary of the 450 testimonial interviews to date, and makes ultra clear, that the infection fatality rate of covid was a hoax, was less than the flu, and that covid was the flu relabeled as statistics now prove there was no pandemic, and he also borderline says virus‘s may not even exist. Further he says he now has away to bring these PLANDEMIC criminals to Justice by way of using the Māori legal system which he claims will work.
Lastly at approx the 1 hr mark he gives a summary of lawyer Vivian Fischer being “controlled opposition” and a traitor within the original Corona Investigation Comittee, that alleges embezzlement of donation by Reiner, and led to his arrest and in Mexico at the German consulate and immediate deportation to Germany to face alleged embezzlement charges. I 100% am with Reiner and believe Vivian is a real snake in the grass traitor !
Video:
Psychology/Mind Control
is Crucial for the
Great Reset
[Link]
..