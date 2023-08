Republican Sen. Rand Paul is recommending the top prosecutor in Washington, D.C., pursue an investigation and possible criminal charges against Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly lying under oath about COVID-19 origins.Paul sent a letter to D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves Tuesday, demanding an investigation into Fauci for allegedly committing perjury during a congressional hearing in 2021 when he said that COVID did not come from a Chinese lab.The move comes just weeks after he submitted an 'official criminal referral' to the Department of Justice. An aide to Paul confirmed to DailyMail.com that the DOJ never responded.Perjury is a federal offense that carries up to five years in prison.'A congressional hearing, however, is not the place for a public servant to play political games - especially when the health and well-being of American citizens is on the line.'Gain-of-function research refers to a type of scientific investigation conducted on viruses, with the purpose of enhancing their transmissibility or virulence.The aim is to understand how viruses evolve and potentially predict and prepare for future disease outbreaks, but also raises concerns regarding biosafety and biosecurity.Fauci was the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) until the end of 2022 and was responsible for signing off on such research grants.On July 13, 2023 the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released emails sent by Fauci about a conference call regarding the origins of COVID attended by Dr. Francis Collins, former director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, and other researchers.Paul drew attention to the February 2020 email in which Fauci details a call between British medical researcher Jeremy Farrar, who was director of the Wellcome Trust at the time.On the call, Fauci, along with Francis Collins, former director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, and other 'highly credible' scientists shared concerns about the 'fact upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCoV, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted.''The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan,' Fauci wrote in the un-redacted email..'This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it's absolutely a lie. That's why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ,' Paul wrote on Twitter.In July, Paul told Fauci that lying to Congress was a federal crime and suggested he had lied about the COVID-19 gain-of-function research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.Fauci went on to insist he 'never lied before Congress' during previous testimony in May.'You don't know what you're talking about,' Fauci told Paul.Fauci said the paper that Paul has been referring to 'was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain of function.'FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that a leak from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan likely caused the COVID pandemic.In June, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) determined that the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Wuhan University received NIH funding, Paul also noted in his letter to Garland.It said: 'The report noted that NIH funded the WIV's project 'Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence' and included 'genetic experiments to combine naturally occurring bat coronaviruses with SARS and MERS viruses, resulting in hybridized coronavirus strains.''GAO also found that NIH funded the Wuhan University's collaboration with WIV on viral detection in the Yunnan province.'As the former head of the NIH, Fauci presided over the allocation of taxpayer-funded grants for virus-enhancing research at the WIV years before the pandemic began.A federal watchdog found the NIH 'did not effectively monitor' those experiments or check whether they involved pathogens with pandemic risk.The Energy Department, FBI and several government committees believe the virus leaked from a lab, pointing to a number of coincidences and indirect evidence.