rand paul sean hannity
Speaking with Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he has "information" that proves Anthony Fauci is lying about being retired.

"There's a massive cover-up going on, and the lead in all of the cover-up has been Fauci," the Kentucky senator said.

"We now have information that he's still working for the government, even though he says he's retired," Sen. Paul added before claiming Fauci is working for the government out of fears he might be indicted.

"It is my belief that he is worried about being indicted, and so he continues to work so he will get legal protection under the federal government. This is wrong on every level of it, and we are going to get to the bottom of it"

The senator told Hannity he sent a letter "to find out what the actual status of his employment is. Is he retired? Is he still getting a federal detail? There is a lot of stuff going on, but at the top of every sort of concern we have it is Tony Fauci."

Paul added that he is "100% confident that Fauci" lied about the origin of COVID-19 and his actual involvement in the Wuhan laboratory research.

WATCH: