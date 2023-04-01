Speaking with Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he has "information" that proves Anthony Fauci is lying about being retired."There's a massive cover-up going on, and the lead in all of the cover-up has been Fauci," the Kentucky senator said.Paul added that he is "100% confident that Fauci" lied about the origin of COVID-19 and his actual involvement in the Wuhan laboratory research.WATCH: