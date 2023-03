"Criminal negligent homicide (more commonly referred to as "Involuntary Manslaughter" and also referred to as "Negligent Homicide") is a crime of causing another's death through criminal negligence. Criminal negligence involves more than ordinary carelessness, inattention or mistake in judgment.



A person acts with criminal negligence when: He or she acts in a reckless way that creates a high risk of death or great bodily injury; and

A reasonable person would have known that acting in that way would create such a risk. In other words, a person acts with criminal negligence when his or her behavior is a gross deviation from the standard of care that a reasonable person would exercise in the same or similar situation. For example, if a driver kills a pedestrian while speeding through a residential area and blowing stop signs, he could be charged with criminal negligent homicide."

Fauci funded illicit gain-of-function research at a sketchy Chinese lab working on bat coronaviruses

A novel bat coronavirus escaped from said lab in 2019

1.13 million Americans died from infections of said virus

Josef Mengele — the Nazi "Angel of Death" — was hounded to the ends of the Earth by the US and other Western governments in the aftermath of WWII for his sadistic medical experimentation on Jews in his custody during the war.That's how America used to treat psychopathic war criminals.Now, America pays them the highest salary in the whole government, fellates them on television, and lavishes them with $100K per speech in retirement We are speaking, of course, of the one and onlyThe man was actively engaged in the engineering of a deadly bat coronavirus to make it even deadlier — a process called gain-of-function — in the Wuhan Institute of Virology immediately prior to the pandemic. He used a "nonprofit" called EcoHealth Alliance to pull it off, as detailed via The Intercept Drastic Research reports that Fauci's confidant at EcoHealth, Peter Daszak, even courted the government research entity DARPA to conduct the very research in question at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.The official COVID death toll, if one were so inclined to trust the corporate media and government, stands at 1.13 million Killing people without justification is illegal in the United States, as it is in most civilized nations. It's even illegal when it's unintentional and arises due to negligence.To summarize the legal logic:This is open-and-shut for a competent prosecutor and a jury willing to examine the evidence.First-degree murder charges for Fauci should also be on the table, but that's a much harder legal bar to clear, as it requires proof of intention and planning. We have the planning element, as described above, but establishing intention to kill is more difficult. And then we can open up the investigations into the number of people who died due to Fauci's promotion of lockdowns, and the fear of the virus. I'm talking about people who missed medical procedures and screening, or spiraled into alcohol and drug abuse, or were prevented from exercising in fresh air outside of their homes.And THEN we can start talking about the "vaccines"...