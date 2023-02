© J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/AFP via Getty Images



Fauci is slated to deliver the 2023 Yale Medical School commencement speech in May. Dr. Anthony Fauci was chastised online on Sunday after critics discovered that the retired NIAID director, who was once the highest-paid federal U.S. government employee, isFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis ' rapid response director Christina Pushaw on Sunday tweeted a screenshot from the Leading Motivational Speaker's Agency's website, which lists Fauci as a "motivational" and "health care" keynote speaker with a price tag that ranges from $50,000 to $100,000."Follow The Science Starting at 50k an hour," Substack writer Jordan Schachtel wrote."Gotta replace the 400K federal salary...," NewsBusters' Tim Graham replied."The grift that keeps on gifting," Kingsley Cortes, a conservative influencer and Trump 2020 campaign staffer, quipped."The audacity of this man," Latina conservative influence r Jennifer Barreto-Leyva tweeted.Fauci has been embraced by many in the media and Hollywood who portrayed him as a calming presence during a tumultuous Trump administration. But he also has his share of detractors who say he was inconsistent with his messaging at the beginning of the pandemic and see him as a career bureaucrat relishing in his newfound stardom.