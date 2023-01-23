At the Speed of Science

Fauci Knew about IgG4

Fauci and other authors mention IgG4 and imply that it is suboptimal.

Therefore, the worldwide Covid response leader, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was fully aware of the role IgG4 antibodies play.

Repeated booster doses of acellular vaccine in children primed with acellular vaccine has been shown to result in progressively shorter duration of protection against disease. [Does that remind you of Covid vaccine? — I.C.] This may be explained by the generation of higher levels of antigen-specific IgG4, which does not bind complement and leads to a suboptimal inflammatory response and impaired phagocytosis and antimicrobial defense.

While children vaccinated below 5 years of age responded mainly with IgG1 and IgG3 subclasses, older children (>5 years) showed a high individual variability in the specific profiles with a high contribution of IgG4. We concluded that vaccination at a younger age leads to the production of antibody subclasses which are more effective for virus neutralization.

is not the child's age that causes the production of ineffective IgG4 antibodies. It is more likely that frequent vaccinations required by the childhood vaccine schedule make children's immune response worse as they get older.

Two Billion Lab Rats

IgG4 switch takes at

least half a year

to develop,

sometimes a year

.

Immunologists Should Not Feign Surprise

The result of their

willful blindness

is a never-ending pandemic, endless reinfections, and excess mortality.

