Society's Child
Pfizer CEO says frequent boosters 'not a good scenario,' hopes for yearly vaccine
The Hill
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 17:22 UTC
Bourla told the Hebrew publication N12 News in an exclusive interview that the best way to combat COVID-19 is a vaccine that can be administered every year, not with boosters received every few months, according to Reuters.
"This will not be a good scenario," he said when asked about people getting booster shots every four to five months, per the wire service. "What I'm hoping [is] that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year."
"Once a year — it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember," he continued. "So from a public health perspective, it is an ideal situation."
Bourla said Pfizer was seeking to create a vaccine that could counter omicron in addition to other strains of the virus "that could be a solution."
Amid a surge in cases driven by the omicron variant, the Biden administration is encouraging Americans to get booster shots in addition to a full initial regimen of the COVID-19 vaccine.
President Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said last November he hopes that if enough people get boosted, Americans "will not necessarily need" to get vaccinated every six months to a year.
"We would hope — and this is something that we're looking at very carefully — that that third shot with the mRNA [vaccine] not only boosts you way up but increases the durability so that you will not necessarily need it every six months or a year," he said.
Pfizer rolled out its vaccine in late 2020 on emergency approval and in 2021, it became the only vaccine-maker to win full approval from the FDA. Pfizer is also the only company with authorization to give boosters to those aged 12 to 17 for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the interview, Bourla also said Pfizer was working on a vaccine that could combat omicron.
"I do not know if we will have to use it, but we are working on the vaccine. We will know if it is the best solution only after we see the data," he said. "We know we will be able to mass-produce the vaccine, if necessary, because we are already building the infrastructure for production."
Reader Comments
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Saturday said people getting COVID-19 booster shots every four to five months is "not a good scenario" and argued that an annual vaccine would be a better approach to fighting the virus.Which I find a strange thing to say for him. Especially without real explanation.
Someone starting to backtrack ?!?
He is not forgotten, and not going to get away.
The behavior of the government in terms of vaccinations and possession of the safe conduct called green pass and the increasingly pressing, unsustainable harassment of those who cannot exhibit the scroll, perhaps does not constitute a crime, since in our legal system extortion is a crime against heritage and not against the human person. If there were a judge in Berlin we could oppose the Nuremberg Code which requires the patient's informed consent for experimental therapies.
In fact, this is clearly the so-called anti Covid vaccine. However, the above considerations remain chatter or idle quibbles for pedants, in the face of the harsh reality: we are defenseless, as individuals and as a people, in the face of a gigantic blackmail to which the vast majority must bend if they want to continue living with a glimmer of calm. Extortion is the typical act of mafia associations and the actions of governments have long since gone out of the rule of law. The pandemic - its management and exploitation for purposes of power and general modification of the living conditions of peoples - has blown away all the legal, political and behavioral certainties that we considered acquired.
In fact, if the injections were successful we would be safe from Delta, Omicron and any virus baptized with the Greek alphabet; we should not keep the distance, hide our nose and mouth, give up most of our life, and we would have solved the problem of injecting refusals. If the vaccine is such, there can be no “infectors”, the wicked no vax, scapegoats of the new Jacobinism. The vaccinated (three, four, and n times) is sheltered and can hug, kiss, shake hands and even fearlessly slap the unvaccinated.
If, on the other hand, we are talking about an experimental therapy, moreover gene, of which we ignore the long-term consequences, the injection for which we have signed the indemnity for doctors, rulers and producers becomes an act for which we have suffered blackmail. , a crime not prosecuted. The consequence - for those who keep reasoning - is that the instrument, the green certificate, to be shown to anyone in all the acts of daily life, is the purpose. Put simply, the epidemic is a formidable tool that power uses to change the political-social regime and its rules in a restrictive, authoritarian and probably totalitarian sense, and to impose a new anthropological paradigm based on surveillance, integral digitization. of life and the division of populations, fueling hatred, suspicion, mutual fear.
They are creating the antisocial animal enemy of his neighbor, the watchdog of power through informing, putting dissidents on the line, pretending to lock up, ostracize the possible carriers of viral dangers - the "healthy imaginers" - with the applause to those who do not care for them and exclude them from professional life, natural and constitutional rights. The green pass introduces the realm of generalized control, the Panopticon of the liberal utilitarian Bentham, the device of biopower described by the heretical Marxist Michel Foucault.
A period of the French Revolution - that is, of the Enlightenment achieved - was the so-called Terror. Robespierre invented the certificat de civisme in which every citizen (the citoyen son of the nation who had recently cut off the King's head) could demand the exhibition and request the arrest of those who did not exhibit it. Gradually, the certificate became indispensable for the purchase of bread and products rationed by the state . Those who did not own it were deprived of rights, the outcome pursued by the "law of suspicions" of 1793. Does it remind you of anything? The coup d'état of Thermidor put an end to the Terror and Robespierre put his head under the guillotine he had installed for the enemies of the Revolution (that is, of the nation and the Republic). The people had not yet died and the technical-scientific committees were not the substitutes for the polis.
Those who decide in the state of exception are sovereign, argued Carl Schmitt. We are beyond: the sovereign (the power block made up of governments, economic, financial, health, technological oligarchies, communication leaders, scientific experts) has decided in advance the existence of the state of exception and acts accordingly. In passing, it achieves the objectives indicated by the documents of the Western elites: it destroys small and medium-sized businesses, digitizes existence, creates "biocracy" - power over life - concentrates money, material and intellectual production, means of subsistence - in a few hands, giving back to the States, in the form of service police, the secular arm of the Dominion - the lost sovereignty, exercised directly against the populations.
A neo-feudal regime in which governments are the mercenaries of global governance.
In this sense, we must state some truths that are difficult for domesticated populations to accept.
Mark Twain said that it is easier to deceive than to convince of deception. Man does not want to believe what goes against his beliefs. The government is the enemy of the people and of each of its components, except for those it binds to itself for practical reasons: system intellectuals and journalists, control and repression apparatuses, administrators and large shareholders of economic and financial corporations whose collective name is "market". We are helpless unless we decide to exercise the natural right of resistance against oppression. Very difficult, for exhausted peoples, with a thousand addictions, spoiled, blinded by fears, exhausted, deafened by the din of power.
To paraphrase Marshall Mc Luhan, the medium is the message. The Canadian sociologist referred to the ability of communication to produce effects on society by directing the behavior of individuals and the mass. The technological means determines the characteristics of the communication, pervading the collective imagination regardless of the content of the information conveyed. In the case of the green pass, means and message coincide as the tool allows for personal control and tracking of a condition - being vaccinated - on which access to specific places and the exercise of what was previously a right. The injection, in turn, is the means that conveys the message of danger. The puncture frees from fear, we will accept, we will invoke other interventions that trace, digitize the body. The health chip will arrive, other devices will provide services, comforts, security in exchange for the availability of one's entire life, privacy, every gesture and deed, remotely visible from a power that we will consider benevolent.
Only a few rebellious spirits - to be isolated and punished - will perceive the deprivation of freedom and free will, discredited goods, limited to the subjective drive sphere.
Yet the reaction, in unequal, rhizomatic, confused forms, grows, demonstrating that the enemy has not yet won the war. There is a profound difficulty in drawing a common line, a project that is not immediate opposition, necessary but not sufficient to build an antagonistic social movement. Likewise, there is a tendency to identify the only shield against abuses in the formally current constitution. Given that the choice has a tactical sense, since it implies the judgment of illegality of the present condition, the substance is that what happens is wholly unjust and immoral. It is our belief that a front cannot be animated under the banner of a law, but on the basis of a system of principles.
