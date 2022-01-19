Comment: The pharmaceutical companies will still be making a healthy billion dollar profit whether these are used or not; they're also immune to prosecution when victims suffer injection injury.
A slowdown in the booster drive prompted concerns that life-saving doses would end up being wasted.
But NHS bosses have now been given permission to push back the expiry date of 20 batches of Pfizer's vaccines by two weeks, it was revealed today.
Comment: Since this product is still in the trial phase, they are still collecting data on how well the 'good' batches perform, they know even less about how the expired batches perform, but anecdotal evidence is showing that they are even more dangerous: 3 children DEAD & 120 hospitalized in just 1 week due to Pfizer jab, Vietnam province suspends batch but 'may use it later on adults'
The batches — which are transported and stored in ultra-cold freezers — can now be kept in fridges for 45 days after they are thawed. Previously, they were no longer usable after 31 days.
NHS England did not confirm how many doses were affected, but Pfizer confirmed only the specified batches now have a 45-day shelf life.
Comment: Only 'specified batches'? What's different about these specific batches?
But both the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Pfizer said the extension does not affect the 'safety, quality or efficacy' of the jabs.
Before Christmas, Boris Johnson pledged to drastically speed up the booster drive to protect the NHS in the face of Omicron.
His original pledge — to offer all eligible adults a booster by New Year's Day — would have required up to 1million jabs a day.
But this target was not met, despite hitting highs of almost 970,000 shortly before Christmas Day.
Since then, however, uptake has slowed drastically. Just 116,000 people on average are now getting a booster each day across Britain.
Comment: And this isn't due to a lack of staff, because lest we forget that GPs have been given a 4 month waiver from their primary care duties, despite the untold harm that will cause, and they get paid extra for every jab given: Gov't, NHS & GPs strike deal to provide LESS care & prioritize Covid 'booster' injections for next FOUR months
A Whitehall insider told the i newspaper last week that there are worries about wasting doses.
A source told the HSJ that No10's booster drive led to vaccines being pushed out across the country 'irrespective of whether regions wanted it'.
Health leaders may be hoping the surplus jabs can be given to 16 and 17-year-olds, who can come forward for booster jabs from today.
Comment: So it's growing children that will be subject to this experiment. It may be that, being healthier overall, any damage takes longer to manifest, although it could also go the other way, as the spike in myocarditis has shown: Alarming Increase in Mortality Rates in 2021: Why COVID Shots Are Disproportionately Affecting Young Males (For Now)
The same rules exist for all age groups, however, with people only eligible three months after their final primary dose.
In a letter to local leaders today, Dr Emily Lawson, head of vaccine deployment for NHS England, and Dr Jonathan Leach, medical director for the jab rollout, said Pfizer 'assessed available data' and found there is 'no impact on product quality' if the expiry date is extended by two weeks.
Comment: Isn't it curious that Pfizer have suddenly realised that their product has a 30% longer shelf life?
And the MHRA said there is 'no detrimental impact on the safety, quality or efficacy' of the injection when its shelf life is increased by 14 days. The agency said it had 'no objection' to the move.
The letter instructed staff who oversee the vaccines to change the expiry dates on the affected batches and prioritise dishing out these doses.
Comment: Sounds like a recipe for disaster.
'This extended shelf life will enable more patients to access these critical and life-saving vaccines over the coming days,' the NHS said.
Pfizer's jab can be stored for up to nine months in an ultra-cold freezer between the temperatures of -80C and -60C.
It is then moved to fridges where it can be used.
Dr Laura Squire, chief healthcare quality and access officer at the MHRA, said: 'The NHS requested that the shelf life of a limited number of defrosted doses be extended to ensure these are not wasted.
'The MHRA is satisfied that the available data support there being no detrimental impact on the safety, quality or effectiveness of the product should it be used beyond its authorised expiry date up to a maximum of 45 days.'
Comment: These bodies also claimed that the available data showed at least over 80% efficacy for the jabs, but what followed were multiple revisions that resulted in people being coerced into suffering multiple jabs, and they're now some are admitting they're not effective at all against the variants.
A Pfizer spokesperson said its experts examined batches of its jab provided to the NHS 'to help minimise the potential wastage of these vaccine doses'.
But they warned the extension to the shelf life of these batches 'do not affect the expiry dates of any other vaccine doses'.
In an address to the nation on December 12, the PM warned being double-jabbed is 'simply not enough' protection against Omicron.
As it stands, 36.4million Britons — 63.4 per cent of over-12s — have had a booster dose, despite 45.3million Britons having had two doses by three months ago and now being eligible.
However, some of the missing nine million people will have tested positive in the last month and are required to wait 28 days from their positive test to get a Covid vaccine.
It comes as 16 and 17-year-olds have been invited to get their Covid booster jab from today, provided they had their second dose at least three months ago.
The group was invited to come forward for a first dose from August and second dose from November.
Comment: For the vast majority of people Covid was and still is little more than the flu, and natural infection provides nearly a lifetime of superior immunity, and so there's absolutely no justification for jabbing children.
And the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises No10 on the rollout, last month said those in the age group should receive a booster vaccination 'in response to the threat from the Omicron variant'.
So far, 893,825 (72 per cent) of 16 and 17-year-olds have had at least one jab, while second dose data is not available for the cohort.
SAGE modeller predicts UK will have a 'flu-type' relationship with Covid by the end of the year
Dr Mike Tildesley, who sits on an influential modelling sub-group of SAGE, warned the country 'was not there yet' because hospitalisation levels from the virus are still 'relatively high' — despite being just a fraction of those seen in previous waves.
But he predicted even milder variants than Omicron would emerge over the course of the year, bolstering the UK's wall of immunity and creating an even bigger disconnect between infection numbers and hospitalisations and deaths.
Dr Tildesley, a modeller at Warwick University, said the data suggested the pandemic was 'turning around' following the Omicron wave, meaning ministers could start discussing what 'living with' Covid would be like.
Infections are now in freefall across the country, with MailOnline analysis suggesting outbreaks are now shrinking in 96 per cent of England's 7,000 neighbourhoods. Hospitalisations also appear to be trending downwards.
Comment: This might partly explain the push at the end of last year, because it was clear infections were going to fall, and the establishment had the intention of retiring the contrived coronavirus crisis anyway: Israel's finance minister calls for cancellation of 'illogical' Covid vaccine 'Green Pass'
Education Secretary and former vaccine tsar Nadhim Zahawi today described the figures as 'promising', and a sign 'Plan B' restrictions could be lifted before the end of this month because the country is set to be in a 'much better place' within weeks.
The optimistic comments came as a World Health Organization expert today said there was 'light at the end of the tunnel' for Britain amid plummeting case numbers and stable hospital rates.
:lol:
Business is business!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What about the YOGOURTH that shell life will end into 6 Hours???????????