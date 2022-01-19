© Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
A man displays the Green Pass on his cellphone in Jerusalem, October 4, 2021.
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman calls for an end to the widespread usage of the "Green Pass" proof of COVID vaccination to enter certain locations.
"There is no medical or epidemiological logic in the Green Pass, many experts agree," says Liberman. "There is, however, direct harm to the economy, to daily operations and a not insignificant contribution to daily panic among the public."
Liberman says he is working with "all the authorities" in order to get rid of the Green Pass and "maintain a normal life routine for all of us."
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman defends the budget in a Knesset address.
Currently, admittance to many public and private facilities requires a Green Pass vaccination card, which is only valid following a booster shot or within six months of a second vaccine dose.
Initial data shows that the current widespread Omicron variant is able to bypass the vaccine
in many cases.
Comment:
Israel's leadership have proven themselves to be some of the most pathocratic of the lot, and so it's unlikely that this minister is having a sudden change of heart solely because of concerns about the economy, which has already sustained incalculable damage over the last 21+ months.
Instead what we appear to be witnessing both in Israel and across much of the planet are signs that the establishment are satisfied with what they have achieved with the contrived coronavirus crisis and the tyrannical and nonsensical lockdowns. They've proven that a sufficient portion of the population are sufficiently programmed that they will behave in all manner of ways, that go against their best interests and reason, and that they will turn on those that don't comply.
And it seems that, for the establishment, the time has now come to move on to the next stage of the nefarious agenda, which looks to include inciting Russia to war - although it's unlikely to come to actual war - in the hopes Russia will respond in such a way that it can be blamed for the coming chaos and clamp down, and that, finally, it can be completely excluded from the international community:
Also check out SOTT radio's: NewsReal: Collapsing Narratives: Medical Misinformation Now Indistinguishable From The Science!
Comment: Israel's leadership have proven themselves to be some of the most pathocratic of the lot, and so it's unlikely that this minister is having a sudden change of heart solely because of concerns about the economy, which has already sustained incalculable damage over the last 21+ months.
Instead what we appear to be witnessing both in Israel and across much of the planet are signs that the establishment are satisfied with what they have achieved with the contrived coronavirus crisis and the tyrannical and nonsensical lockdowns. They've proven that a sufficient portion of the population are sufficiently programmed that they will behave in all manner of ways, that go against their best interests and reason, and that they will turn on those that don't comply.
And it seems that, for the establishment, the time has now come to move on to the next stage of the nefarious agenda, which looks to include inciting Russia to war - although it's unlikely to come to actual war - in the hopes Russia will respond in such a way that it can be blamed for the coming chaos and clamp down, and that, finally, it can be completely excluded from the international community: