Green Pass
© Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
A man displays the Green Pass on his cellphone in Jerusalem, October 4, 2021.
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman calls for an end to the widespread usage of the "Green Pass" proof of COVID vaccination to enter certain locations.

"There is no medical or epidemiological logic in the Green Pass, many experts agree," says Liberman. "There is, however, direct harm to the economy, to daily operations and a not insignificant contribution to daily panic among the public."

Liberman says he is working with "all the authorities" in order to get rid of the Green Pass and "maintain a normal life routine for all of us."


Comment: The authorities, everywhere, have no intention of allowing people to go back to what, some of them have been rather sinisterly calling, the 'before times'.


Avigdor Liberman

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman defends the budget in a Knesset address.
Currently, admittance to many public and private facilities requires a Green Pass vaccination card, which is only valid following a booster shot or within six months of a second vaccine dose.

Initial data shows that the current widespread Omicron variant is able to bypass the vaccine in many cases.