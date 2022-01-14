Puppet Masters
Russia orders snap inspection of troops' readiness for rapid deployment
RT
Fri, 14 Jan 2022 20:02 UTC
Officials announced on Friday that forces stationed in the Eastern Military District, which covers a vast swath of land from Siberia to the Sea of Japan, were undertaking inspections and exercises intended to ensure their military readiness.
The ministry said this would include live firing in testing ranges, and emphasized that special attention would be paid to the soldiers' preparedness for rapid deployment.
"The military forces of the Russian Federation are continuing the planned exercises for the winter period. In order to prepare to conduct the strategic exercises 'Vostok-2022', the troops of the Eastern Military District are undertaking snap inspections of their operational readiness," the statement read.
It concluded, "the undertakings will help to assess the Eastern Military District's troops' readiness to carry out tasks according to instructions after they have been reorganized across the great distances of the territory of the Russian Federation."
In December, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had announced the upcoming exercises for 2022, called 'Vostok' ("East") and 'Grom' ("Thunder"). In addition to those in the Far East, exercises will also take place in the western part of the country, including near the border with Ukraine.
The Russian news agency TASS reported last week that a source in the Ministry of Defense had said that 'Grom' was the name authorities had given to planned exercises for the nation's nuclear forces in early 2022.
The latest drills come as negotiators from Moscow met in Europe this week with representatives from the US and NATO to discuss security in the region and military de-escalation.
Manchester M60 Ring Road, northern England
Quote of the Day
The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can't wake up.
- D.H. Lawrence
Recent Comments
Whats that game they play on the streets and in the parks with 1 ball and 3 shells and you have to find the ball under the shell. It's a con game...
What they should be doing is legalizing insider trading for non-politicians, but make it a felony for politicians.
Racism and antisemitism are two words fixing to go in the trash bin of meaninglessness. Twisted words lose meaning.
Officials ALWAYS have a hard time finding direct links.
Cannabis works well for sleep, as Carolina mentions above. Although you don't need to smoke it, you just need to de-carboxylate it before...
Comment: Whilst these drills were scheduled prior to NATO's refusal to engage Russia in any meaningful dialogue to deescalate tensions, Putin and his colleagues also made it clear that they expected NATO to, basically, continue on its path of belligerence. And so it's possible that NATO's predictable response triggered some changes in these drills, the 'rapid deployment' aspect perhaps being one of them: