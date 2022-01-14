Troops in Russia's Far East have begun winter inspections, according to a statement by the country's Ministry of Defense, as Moscow holds talks with NATO about de-escalating tensions.Officials announced on Friday thatintended to ensure their military readiness.The ministry said this, and emphasized that special attention would be paid to the soldiers' preparedness for rapid deployment.the statement read.It concluded, "the undertakings will helpIn December, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had announced the upcoming exercises for 2022, called 'Vostok' ("East") and 'Grom' ("Thunder"). In addition to those in the Far East,The Russian news agency TASS reported last week that a source in the Ministry of Defense had said that 'Grom' was the name authorities had given to planned exercises for the nation's nuclear forces in early 2022.The latest drills come as negotiators from Moscow met in Europe this week with representatives from the US and NATO to discuss security in the region and military de-escalation.