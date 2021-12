© Reuters / Ints Kalnins



There will be no more NATO expansion - Russia

We call for negotiations, intensively and quickly. We believe that the issue is not just overdue. It is overripe,"

Speaking during a briefing for military attachés and other foreign diplomats, in Moscow, on Monday,accused NATO of readying up for an all-out war with Russia.Fomin stated.The preparation comes with the expansion of the bloc's military capabilities, and is also reflected inFomin noted. At the same time, older documents, including the 2002 Rome declaration, establishing that Russia and NATO do not regard each other as adversaries, remain in force, he added.The persistently cold relations between Russia and the US-led alliance have gotten even worse in recent months. In October, Moscow said it would suspend all direct ties with NATO, shutting down its offices in Moscow in response to the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats from its Brussels headquarters. At the time, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the bilateral channels were used by the bloc for "whipping up propaganda and putting pressure on Russia" instead of meaningful dialogue.Early in December, Russian President Vladimir. The suggestion has already materialized into two draft documents, one for the US and a separate one for NATO as a whole. The proposed agreementThe draft deal was designed to serve both Russia and NATO, Fomin stated, expressing hopes the bloc will get ready to constructively discuss the security proposals soon enough."We believe that this agreement has been developed in the interests of both Russia and Europe as a whole. We are looking forward to a serious, constructive conversation," he told the diplomats.and are ready to start negotiations at any convenient moment."At upcoming talks with Washington, Moscow will not only obstruct but will put a complete stop to any eastwards expansion of the US-led NATO military bloc, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Tuesday.Speaking to news agency Interfax, Sergey Ryabkov said his country would go into the negotiations with a clear agenda and reject any attempts by US diplomats to dilute the proposed agreement between the two parties.However, according to Ryabkov,. We have to focus exclusively on the two draft documents that we have presented," he said.Ryabkov's comments followed quotes in the Western media from"That in itself is a very difficult task, given the degree of disagreement between us and the US, and us and NATO, on these issues," the deputy FM said, explaining thatover the proposed treaties."We would conclude, in such a case, that the US is not ready for a serious conversation.he added.