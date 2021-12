© Getty Images Sonu Mehta



Mammoth 99-point list provides glimpse into state of Russian-Indian relations

© Reuters / Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev



Russia and India have plans to work together across a range of military matters, including joint exercises, President Vladimir Putin revealed on Monday.His comments came during a meeting with Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, in New Delhi to discuss the long-term partnership of their nations in a number of spheres, including. Putin opened the discussions by explaining that the countries were planninghe said. "We thank you for your attention to this component of our work. And we plan to work more in this direction."The Russian leader also went on to say that his nation was collaborating on military technology with India more closely than with any other partner. "Together, we're working on developing high-grade military products and manufacturing, including in India," he said.Earlier that day, leaders from both countries had concluded an agreementOn the subject of Russia's relationship with India,Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, also announced on Monday that Russia would likealong with China, Pakistan, and the US. "As far as we are concerned, there is every reason to engage countries such as Indiain the group's activities," the Russian top diplomat said.The joint Russian-Indian statement, released on the Kremlin website after the Monday talks, contains 99 points highlighting the ongoing and planned cooperation between the two countries.The two leaders "appreciated the resumption of the positive trajectory of bilateral trade, with trade registering an increase of about 38% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 despite the pandemic-related restrictions," the joint statement reads.The Covid-19 crisis has, in fact, provided more opportunities for the nations to cooperate, with the two leaders expressing "gratitude to each other's countries for timely assistance during the pandemic."India's Serum Institute, which is the world's largest vaccine maker, has been making a localized version of Russia's pioneering Sputnik V vaccine, aiming to produce 300 million doses a year.Military cooperation remains among the centerpieces of Russia-India ties. During Putin's visit, the two countries finalized the deal to produce some 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles in India, with"Military and military-technical cooperation has traditionally been the pillar of special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," the statement reads, noting that it is currently "reorienting presently to joint research and development, co-development and joint production of advanced defense technology and systems."Producing sophisticated military and civilian hardware has been one of the cornerstones of Modis' policies for years, and Moscow has been a major contributor in that endeavor."The Indian side encouraged participation of Russian companies in the 13 key sectors ... under the 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Make in India' program," the statement reads.were some of the other key areas Putin and Modi have agreed to reinforce. The two leaders have noted "significant progress achieved incarried out by Russian specialists, and pledged to cooperate further in the conventional energy field."The sides reaffirmed their commitment forthrough preferential pricing, strengthening LNG imports to India, and the possible utilization of the Northern Sea Route for energy supplies," the statement reads.