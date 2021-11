It's all about Minsk

Pepe Escobar



American hysteria over the "imminent" Russian invasion of Ukraine has exploded every geopolitical Stupid-o-Meter in sight - and that's quite an accomplishment.What a mess. Sections of the U.S. Deep State are in open revolt against the combo that remote controls Crash Test Dummy, who impersonates POTUS.UKUS, which de facto controls the Five Eyes spy scam, excels only in propaganda. So in the end it's up to the CIA/MI6 intel axis and their vast network of media chihuahuas to accelerate Fear and Loathing ad infinitum.Russophobic U.S. Think Tankland would very much cherish a Russian "invasion", out of the blue, and could not give a damn about the inevitable trouncing of Ukraine. The problem is the White House - and the Pentagon - must "intervene", forcefully; otherwise that will represent a catastrophic loss of "credibility" for the Empire.So what do these people want?Then the Empire of Chaos will blame Russia; unleash a tsunami of fresh sanctions, especially financial; and try to shut off all economic links between Russia and NATOstan.All exponents of Russian leadership, starting with President Putin, have already made it clear, over and over again, what happens if the Ukro-dementials start a blitzkrieg over Donbass: Ukraine will be mercilessly smashed - and that applies not only to the ethno-fascist gang in Kiev. Ukraine will cease to exist as a state.Defense Minister Shoigu, for his part, has staged all manner of not exactly soft persuasion, featuring Tu-22M3 bombers or Tu-160 White Swan bombers.The inestimable Andrei Martyanov has conclusively explained , over and over again, thatMartyanov notes,That's the issue. Same analytical method applies to a situation in 404. The only thing U.S. (NATO) can hope for is to somehow provoke Russia into the invasion of this shithole of a country and then get all SIGINT it can once Russia's C4ISR gets into full combat mode."Translation:No one should expect clueless NATO puppets - starting with secretary-general Stoltenberg - to understand the military stakes. After all, these are the same puppets who have been building up a situation which might ultimately leave Moscow with a single, stark choice: be ready to fight a full scale hot war in Europe - which could become nuclear in a flash. And ready they are.In a parallel reality, "meddling in 404" - a delightful Martyanov reference to a hellhole that is little more than a computer error - is a totally different story. That perfectly fits American juvenilia ethos.At least some of the adults in selected rooms are talking.In a nutshell,Over the years,Moscow in fact always respected the Minsk Agreement - which translates as regarding Donbass as an integral, autonomous part of Ukraine. Moscow has zero interest in promoting regime change in Kiev.This charade has come to a point that - diplomatically - is quite unprecedented: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lost his Taoist patience.between Moscow on one hand, and Berlin and Paris on the other, evolving around the preparation of a high-level meeting on Ukraine.Public opinion across NATOstan has no idea whatsoever this actually happened.Lavrov did not mince his words: "I am sure that you understand the necessity of this unconventional step, because it is a matter of conveying to the world community the truth about who is fulfilling, and how, the obligations under international law that have been agreed at the highest level."So it's no wonder that the leadership in Moscow concluded it's an absolute waste of time to talk to Berlin and Paris about Ukraine: they lied, cheated - and then blamed Russia. This "decision" at the EU level faithfully mirrors NATO's campaign of stoking the flames of imminent "Russian aggression" against Ukraine.Across NATOstan, the trademark stupidity of U.S. Think Tankland rules unabated, congregating countless acolytes spewing out the talking points of choice: "relentless Russian subversion", "thug" Putin "intimidation" of Ukraine, Russians as "predators", and everything now coupled with "power-hungry China's war on Western values."Some Brit hack, in a twisted way, actually managed to sum up the overall impotence - and insignificance - by painting Europe as a victim, "a beleaguered democratic island in an anarchic world, which a rising tide of authoritarianism, impunity and international rule-breaking threatens to inundate".As it stands, poor NATOstan is uncontrollably sobbing, accusing those Russian hooligans - scary monsters, to quote David Bowie - of staging an anti-satellite missile test and thus "scorning European safety concerns".Something must have got lost in translation. So here's what happened:Obviously those deaf, dumb and blind NATOstan armchair warrior clowns - fresh from their Afghan "performance" - won't get the message. But NATOstan anyway was never accused of being partial to reality.