© Yunzhou Tech



combat environments

An unmanned high-speed vessel developed by Yunzhou Tech, a leading developer of unmanned surface vehicles, has achieved a breakthrough in its dynamic cooperative confrontation technology, which, marking a milestone in maritime unmanned intelligence equipment development, the Global Times learned on Sunday.Compared with manned vessels,, and they have huge advantages in maritime development and rights protection.A video posted by the company. They conduct collaborative perception, high-speed tracking, evidence collection, interception and expelling unknown targets at sea. During the whole process,As the basic mode of the future, featuring unmanned intelligent equipment at sea, unmanned ship swarms are the focus of the industry.The company has made remarkable achievements by adhering to the road of independent research and development, Cheng Liang, general manager of Yunzhou Tech, told the Global Times.within the cluster, and demonstrated small unmanned ship simulations of large surface targets and multi-formation autonomous transformation technology,Industry. For example, it is very difficult to control routes, maintain accuracy and stabilize the platform.The cooperative confrontation technology of unmanned ship swarms is an advanced stage of unmanned equipment intelligence development, and there are still many unknown technical difficulties, they said.Zhang Yunfei, who established the company with Cheng, said thatThe company's products have been widely applied in environmental measurement, ocean engineering, public safety, transportation, cultural travel and leisure, and other fields. For example, the, and sewage treatment.Cheng revealed that a mother ship,The ship will be the world's first mother ship to realize the coordinated operation of aerial, surface and underwater unmanned systems.China has a coastline of 18,000 kilometers and 3 million square kilometers of maritime areas under its jurisdiction. Strengthening the marine economy and safeguarding maritime rights and interests bears on national security and long-term development."We believe unmanned ships will play an important role in it," Zhang said.