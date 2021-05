© USAF/Sr. Airman Darren Scott



Due to the "complexity and sensitivity" of the case involving a Space Force lieutenant-colonel relieved of command for comments on a podcast and a book blasting Marxism, the Air Force's inspector-general has taken it over.Now the US Air Force has "elevated" the review of Lohmeier's case to its inspector-general's office, "due to the complexity and sensitivity of the issues under consideration, as well as potential for [Air Force]-wide impact," USADF spokesperson Ann Stefanek told Fox News "This DAF Inspector General investigation supersedes the separate Commander Directed Investigation by [Lieutenant General Stephen] Whiting at Space Operations Command, which has been suspended as a result," added Stefanek. The Air Force has the same relationship with the recently established Space Force as the Navy has with the Marine Corps.Lohmeier was relieved of command after appearing on a conservative podcast 'Information Operation' and discussing his book, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military." The self-published volume claims the US military is being indoctrinated with critical race theory and Marxism, whichSeveral Republican lawmakers have spoken up in his defense and called for his reinstatement."Lohmeier is a patriot," House Armed Forces Committee member Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) told Newsmax on Friday. "He was punished because he is correct.""Racist teachings like Critical Race Theory weaken America's military and undermine public support for America's military," tweeted Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama). "Lt. Col. Lohmeier displayed great courage expressing concerns about racism in the military, and he should be commended and reinstated."In his initial podcast appearance, Lohmeier, initiated by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as an example of divisive and even partisan purges.The colonel stuck to his guns in a Thursday appearance on the War Room podcast , hosted by President Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon.Lohmeier said.He also argued that