© Zhang Haichao

China surprised U.S. officials by testing a new hypersonic missile in August that, a new report says.China had made "astounding progress on hypersonic weapons andThe country has tested 79 missiles so far, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology. Five people with knowledge of the launch told the outlet that John Kirby , press secretary for the Department of Defense , said the United States sees China as the number one "pacing challenge" as the two countries work toward developing hypersonic weapons that"We have made clear our concerns about the military capabilities China continues to pursue, capabilities that only increase tensions in the region and beyond," Kirby said.But a spokesperson for China, Liu Pengyu, said China has no global strategy or plans of military operations.and development of hypersonic weapons. This has directly intensified arms race in this category and severely undermined global strategic stability."A hypersonic missileThe Washington Examiner has reached out to the Pentagon for comment but did not hear back by time of publishing.