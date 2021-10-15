© U.S. Navy photo







Russian sailors were scrambled to head off the American missile destroyer USS Chafee as it set course to violate their country's maritime borders in waters closed off for military exercises, Moscow's Ministry of Defense has said.On Friday, defense chiefs stated that the Chafee, an Arleigh-Burke class warship operated by the US Pacific Fleet, attempted to make its way into territory in the Russian Far East, before, the "Admiral Tributs."According to the reports,"Chafee,. The actions of the crew of USS Chafeefor prevention of collision at sea and Russian-US intergovernmental agreement on prevention of incidents on the high seas and in the airspace above it," the ministry blasted.The US destroyer was also warned of the dangers of entering into the territory, asIn a message released by the Russian Air Defense Forces' press service for the Pacific Fleet on Thursday, it was revealed that "during the exercises, the crews of the ships of the two countries will work out joint tactical maneuvering, anti-mine support, conduct artillery fire, and searching for and blocking a simulated enemy submarine."The incident has echoes of a similar row that took placein what American commanders described as a "Freedom of Navigation Operation." The McCain was warned by the Udaloy-class destroyer 'Admiral Vinogradov', whose crew threatened to ram it by force if it refused to turn around.The US insists that Peter the Great Bay was improperly claimed by the USSR in 1984. Since then, Moscow has stuck by the Soviet demarcation of the waters, which was determined by drawing a straight line between its adjacent coasts.