© Getty



The US patrol did not give prior notice to the Russians when they allegedly violated a disengagement agreement. Russian soldiers blocked the path of a US military patrol in northeastern Syria on Saturday for allegedly violating a security protocol, according to Russian media.along the M4 road, 10 kilometres west of the town of Tal Tamr, Hassakeh province, after Russian troops intervened, state-controlled outlet RT reported, quoting Kurdish sources.This was allegedly due to the US violating existing security protocols between Moscow and Washington.Russia claimed the USas per a "disengagement" agreement.Russia intervened in the Syrian conflict in 2015 to help dictator President Bashar Assad push back rebel groups as his regime began losing ground.Russia maintains a strong military presence in the country.