Germany conducts final training operation in Afghanistan ahead of joint military withdrawal after two decades

The US military has begun its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the White House said, pulling out after occupying the war-torn country for more than 20 years. For now, however, troop levels will grow to "protect" the departing forces.The White House confirmed that the exit had begun on Thursday night, with deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling reporters on Air Force One that "a drawdown is underway.""Potential adversaries should know that if they attack us in our withdrawal, we will defend ourselves, [and] our partners, with all the tools at our disposal," she said, adding that the American presence would temporarily grow before a final pullout."While these actions will initially result in increased forces levels, we remain committed to having all US military personnel out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.", the US military command that covers the Middle East and Central Asia, CNBC reported , while a Navy carrier strike group is also in the region to provide support if needed.While former President DonaldBeyond military involvement, thein reaching a long-term peace deal between the two parties.In Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, he decried the "forever war in Afghanistan," celebrating the planned withdrawal even while calling for an "over-the-horizon capacity" to be maintained in the region "to suppress future threats to the homeland."Exactly what shape that "over-the-horizon capacity" will take is not yet clear, but according to a recent report in the New York Times,By far America's longest war, the conflict has claimed the lives of around 2,400 US soldiers, 3,800 contractors, more than 47,000 Afghan civilians, and cost American taxpayers in excess of $2 trillion, according to the Costs of War Project. Despite fighting for more than 20 years, with US troop levels swelling beyond 100,000 during President Barack Obama's 2009 "surge,", as recent local estimates indicate the militant group holds sway over more than half of the country.The German Defense Ministry announced that training operations were ending on Friday, as the country readies the Mazar-i-Sharif camp for its departure later this year. The European country has already begun increasing security around the facility, reinforcing it with equipment to prepare it for potential attacks from Taliban forces once German troops are gone.German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer confirmed in April that the nation would withdraw from Afghanistan following the Biden administration's decision to set a deadline of September 11 for the complete removal of all US troops. "We have always said we are going in together, and we are going out together," Kramp-Karrenbauer said.The spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry, David Helmbold, told reporters on April 21 that the country wasand consequences of the move. This would be ahead of a previously floated date of mid-August.During Germany's time in Afghanistan, 59 of the country's soldiers died, the deadliest military intervention from the European nation since World War Two.Alongside German forces in the region, there are around 10,000 soldiers from 36 NATO countries, which will start to be withdrawn from the organization's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan by May 1, aiming to have completed the drawdown within several months.