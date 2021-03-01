© Reuters / Marko Djurica



Washington is pressuring the United Nations to deliver international assistance to an overpopulated desert refugee camp but secretly planning to use the cargo to resupply armed militias it supports, Moscow and Damascus claim.In a joint statement issued on Monday, the coordination headquarters ofHowever, they add, the US is actively working to fuel fighting in the bloody civil war, which has been raging since 2011. According to the diplomatic partners, Washington has been politicizing the plight of the Rukban refugee camp, which has seen worsening conditions in recent months amid a rise in displaced civilians.The allegations that Washington's diplomats are hoping international aid ends up in the hands of the armed groups they support is a serious one, given tough rules governing humanitarian relief shipments and the potential to politicize the process of getting supplies to those most in need.The joint commandLater on Monday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that an American bombing campaign has harmed the prospects of peace in the region.According to the diplomat,. However, by targeting groups supported by Tehran, "forces in Washington took steps to disrupt this."The bombing run was President Joe Biden's first public military action as commander-in-chief. Intended to be a proportionate response to rocket attacks on American bases in the area that left one dead, a monitoring organization has since claimed Washington's strike could have killed as many as 22 people.