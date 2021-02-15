israel syria attack
© Twitter / @TarekTawil
Earlier in February, the southern Syrian province of Quneitra was reported to have been targeted in an Israeli attack, sustaining material damageas the country's air defense systems repelled the airstrike.

Videos and photos allegedly capturing a moment of what was said by the state-run SANA news agency to be "Israeli aggression" near the country's capital city of Damascus emerged online in the early hours of Monday.

According to SANA, "strong explosions" were heard in the western suburbs of Damascus, following airstrikes said to have been carried out from the Golan Heights.

Footage allegedly captured the moment of the attack, revealing what appears to be a missile shining in the dark sky above the capital city and landing somewhere in the vicinity, causing a bright explosion.



​Photos depicting the aftermath of the explosion were shared in social media.




​It was said that a majority of missiles were repelled by Syrian air defense systems. There is no immediate information on casualties or damage.