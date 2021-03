In the decade since Libya has been embroiled in perpetual conflict, with the country eventually becoming the second largest base for Isis.

then Norwegian foreign minister Jonas Store, who brokered the deal, accused France and Britain of opposing a negotiated solution

Two months had passed since Libyans first took to the streets. Hundreds were dead as government forces and Nato fought a brutal conflict, but in a hotel room 2,000 miles away the warring sides agreed a secret deal to end the war.- full details of which are being revealed exclusively by The Independent on the tenth anniversary of the Nato bombing campaign - were the closest the world came to a peaceful end to Libya's 2011 civil war. according to new research by the civilian casualty monitor Airwars.This week an interim unity government was sworn in, the latest political attempt to stem violence in the country.In his first interview with international media regarding the 2011 negotiations, the"I felt that the mindset in London and Paris didn't have openings for really reflecting on the diplomatic option," Store told The Independent. "Were [France and Britain] willing to look at something beyond military solutions? The jury is still out."Had there been in the international community a willingness to pursue this track with some authority and dedication, I believe there could have been an opening to achieve a less dramatic outcome and avoid the collapse of the Libyan state."In February 2011 Libya followed other Arab countries into uprising, with tens of thousands taking to the streets demanding an end to Gaddafi's rule.Security forces cracked down brutally and Gaddafi promised to crush the "rats on the streets".On 17 March 2011,sorties against Libyan forces over the following seven months.But Gaddafi's allies were also quietly seeking a negotiated outcome. While publicly promising to crush the rebellion, Gaddafi's favoured and most prominent son Saif al-Islam invited top Norwegian officials to Tripoli to negotiate.Norway became an active member of the Nato bombing campaign, eventually dropping nearly 600 bombs. But at the same time the country's prime minister Jens Stoltenberg, who is now Nato's secretary-general, asked foreign minister Store to continue the top secret talks, hosting them in Norway.They were not the only ones attempting negotiation - the African Union tried to broker its own peace deal - but Norway achieved a breakthrough.After weeks of back-and-forth talks, Store organised the first face-to-face meeting between senior regime and opposition officials in an Oslo hotel room on 27 April.Representing the Gaddafi loyalists was Mohammed Ismail, right-hand man to Saif al-Islam. For the rebels it was Aly Zeidan, a senior figure in the opposition National Transitional Council who would go on to be a prime minister in post-Gaddafi Libya.Multiple attempts to reach Zeidan for this article failed. Ismail initially told The Independent he was willing to discuss the talks but did not reply to multiple follow-up messages.Store said the atmosphere was "emotional - these were people who in front of us could share how they knew the same people and both cared about their country".Store even spoke to Saif al-Islam on the phone to confirm this plan had backing at the highest levels in Libya.What would happen to Muammar Gaddafi, however, remained a key sticking point. The famously erratic leader was refusing to leave Libya, with negotiations around whether he could remain in the country but leave politics."People very close to Gaddafi, people in the legal apparatus, in his family, supported what was on the table," said Staale Wig, a Norwegian biographer of Store who first uncovered the existence of the negotiations years after the war. "But the final mile was for Gaddafi to say 'I agree to move into exile' or where he would live."Store himself accepts "we don't know" if Gaddafi would have been willing to ultimately resign or if more extreme rebel groups on the ground would have accepted a deal, but said major western nations weren't interested in a negotiated settlement.He said they took the deal agreed in Oslo to the United States, France and Britain. In Libya the war had reached a stalemate, with relatively few civilians killed in May, June and July, new research shows.Hillary Clinton, the US secretary of state, was reportedly keen but the other two nations weren't interested, Store said.David Cameron's office did not respond but in his autobiography he denied seeking regime change, saying he "pushed and pushed" for a negotiated settlement but Gaddafi was unwilling., which lasted much of the last decade. Barack Obama later described the lack of post-conflict planning as the "worst mistake" of his presidency, with the country becoming a battleground for rival regional powers.During a decade of war hundreds of civilians have died, with the United Nations only brokering a deal to restore peace last year.Store, who now leads Norway's opposition Labour Party, saidto take the 2011 negotiations seriously