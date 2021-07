© LPhot Unaisi Luke/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright



'The very idea of a British presence in the South China Sea is dangerous'

'Confident but not confrontational'

Beijing has blasted Britain for sending the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group into the South China Sea , threatening action if it does not "remain restrained and obey the rules".In a terse warning, an editorial in"China is likely to escalate its attempts to expel the warships at any time. In the future, stopping such intrusive behavior that violates China's territorial waters is a struggle China is destined to intensify."Earlier this week The Telegraph revealed that Britain's aircraft carrier hadon its operational maiden voyage while in the area, although its returning route has not yet been confirmed.The HMS Defender is part of the Carrier Strike GroupOne defence source said it was anticipated that China would watch the group's movements from the air, as well as under the water, although they cautioned they expected it would be smoother than when Russia reacted to HMS Defender as she passed through the Black Sea last month.When, there was a heavy amount of surveillance of the aircraft carrier by Russia, which included in the sky, below the water and on the surface. At the time it was described by those on board as a game of "cat and mouse".Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, set the scene earlier this month for a confrontation with Beijing when he said the deployment would sail on any route defined as legitimate under international law.Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of Defence Select Committee, told The Telegraph: "We must hold our nerve. China is now, after having ten years able to operate at will in the South China Sea, feeling the might of the international community questioning its false right over what are clearly international waters. This is the beginning of the ratcheting up tensions with China as they see this as their backyard and are using this harsh language to intimidate."The editorial in the Global Times said the strike group entered the sea on Sunday"We advise US allies to be particularly cautious, keep a sufficient distance from China's red lines, and refrain from pushing ahead," said the editorial.- just as a popular Chinese phrase indicates: To execute one as a warning to a hundred."It also said the " very idea of a British presence in the South China Sea is dangerous ".The tensions come after DominicSpeaking in the Commons earlier this month, Mr Raab said he was "very familiar with the routing" of the group and had discussed the deployment with his Chinese counterpart, insisting it was being done in a "confident but not confrontational" way.China has displayed increasing aggressiveness in the South China Sea, where a number of South East Asian countries all lay claim to the rocks, reefs and waters.Beijing has continually ramped up its maritime push in these resource-rich waters — including into the East China Sea and Taiwan Strait, angering Japan and Taiwan — while the world has been busy battling the coronavirus pandemic.It has recently deployed its "little blue men," a maritime militia that helps China assert its territorial claims.The concern has long been that Beijing could cut off access to the South China Sea - a key international shipping route — as a way to squeeze nations during diplomatic rows.An MoD spokesperson said: "The Carrier Strike Group is lawfully navigating the South China Sea, just as one third of global shipping does on an annual basis. It is taking the most direct route through international waters to conduct exercises with allies and partners in the Philippine Sea."As the Defence Secretary said to UK Parliament back in April, we are not going to go to the other side of the world to be provocative. We will be confident, but not confrontational."