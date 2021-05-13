© REUTERS/Erik De Castro



The Philippines taskforce for the South China Sea has reported incursions into its maritime territory by 287 Chinese militia vessels, one week after President Rodrigo Duterte questioned an international ruling in Manila's favor.In a statement on Wednesday, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) said that the Chinese vessels had been spotted on May 9 by a maritime patrol."This incident, along with continued illegal incursions of foreign vessels sighted near Philippines-held islands, has been submitted to relevant agencies for possible diplomatic actions," the task force said.The statement said that the Chinese vessels were scattered across reefs and islands in the Philippines-claimed municipality of Kalayaan, off the Palawan archipelago.The NTF WPS also said that there were 34 Chinese vessels at the Juan Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, an area of serious contention between the statesThe Philippines Coast Guard said there were some 200 vessels involved.Wednesday's statement reiterated Manila's claim to the reef, stating that it falls inside the country's 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).inside the lagoon of Bajo de Masinloc, more commonly known as Scarborough Shoal.The group's reportIslands and reefs in the South China Sea are hotly contested by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Brunei.